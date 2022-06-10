CASETiFY Unveils Latest Pride Campaign

This year, CASETiFY is inviting its global audience to show their colors and celebrate all identities with a curated collection of tech accessories reimagined with a special rainbow-colored Pride Camera Ring. The limited-edition Pride Cases—making a return from last year's collection—are inspired by the colorful LGBQTIA+ communities and offer fans the option to add the Pride camera ring onto thousands of CASETiFY's printed designs, including a clear, custom phone case that can be personalized with names, monograms and more. The lineup also features specially curated designs from Fer Da Silva , Aries Moross , LukeJohnMatthewArnold , Genevieve Darling , Ashton Attzs , and Christopher who use their creative abilities to inspire self-expression. The Pride Collection is now available for select iPhone and Samsung models, retailing for $40+ USD while supplies last.

"Celebrating and supporting our communities is inherent to CASETiFY's DNA, and we're honored to partner with incredible talent from the LGBTQIA+ community to share their work on our global stage," says Wes Ng, CEO and Co-Founder of CASETiFY. "As a diverse and inclusive brand, our mission is to show up and stand together with the members of our community, and we encourage others to make their voices heard in celebrating all identities and forms of self-expression."

CASETiFY is also proud to sponsor this year's LA Pride in The Park festival with special performances from Christina Aguilera, Anitta, Syd, Chika, Michaela Jaé, and more on June 11, 2022. Now through September, the global lifestyle brand will be donating $5 from every Pride Case sold to Christopher Street West , the official nonprofit organization of LA Pride whose mission is to create safe and inclusive spaces of self-expression, celebration, and diversity for the LGBTQ+ community of Greater Los Angeles.

The Pride Collection is available to shop today on www.casetify.com , with products shipping to supporters worldwide. To join the celebration and show your support, follow along the hashtag #ShowYourColors and visit CASETiFY on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is the global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products turn your personal electronics into stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com .

About LA Pride / Christopher Street West

Christopher Street West (CSW), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, organized the world's first permitted parade advocating for gay rights on June 28, 1970 to commemorate the Stonewall Rebellion on Christopher Street in New York City the year prior. Over 50 years later, we have built a rich history as an active voice for the LGBTQ+ community across the Greater Los Angeles area.

While we're best known for producing the LA Pride Parade & Festival (one of the largest Pride celebrations in the country, thanks to you!) we also organize, sponsor or support other community events throughout the year, and work with our nonprofit, philanthropic, community and corporate partners to further diversity, equity and inclusion.

SOURCE CASETiFY