CASETiFY Upgrades Best-Selling Apple Watch Bands for the New Series

Known for quality and customization in the tech accessory space, CASETiFY looks at every detail, creating Apple Watch bands just as stylish and resilient as the people wearing them. Customer favorites include the Printed Saffiano Leather collection , a sweat-resistant and scratch-resistant band, crafted in cruelty-free vegan leather and engineered for ultimate protection against the elements. Now compatible with the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, shoppers can browse thousands of prints, add monograms, and complement devices with polished stainless steel buckles and metal adaptors. Built for all-day comfortable wear, the best-selling collection retails for $52 USD.

"We know how important everyday tech is to our community, so that's why we only offer the best quality and style for our Apple Watch bands," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng. "As leaders and innovators in our industry, customers can count on us for the latest accessories that inspire creativity and self-expression."

Elevating wearable tech with luxury finishes, CASETiFY offers its latest releases for the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. Two collections crafted in European leather, customers can dress their new Apple Watches in essential colorways, with options to personalize and monogram the Genuine Leather Watch Band collection . For a custom, interchangeable band, look no further than the 2-in-1 Italian Leather Watch Band , featuring the world's first universal adaptor, with three colorways in single and double tour straps. Genuine leather bands start at $65 USD, available to shop today. For specs and information on the full lineup of CASETiFY Apple Watch bands, see the following collections for 38mm/40mm and 42mm/44mm:

Printed Saffiano Leather Bands: CASETiFY's best-selling style, built with cruelty-free vegan leather, textured scratch-resistant coating, and soft interior lining for all-day wear. Available in thousands of neutral and vibrant prints, with options to monogram, retailing $52 USD .

CASETiFY's best-selling style, built with cruelty-free vegan leather, textured scratch-resistant coating, and soft interior lining for all-day wear. Available in thousands of neutral and vibrant prints, with options to monogram, retailing . Genuine Leather Watch Bands: Crafted in genuine European leather, these watch bands offer an ultra luxe, soft strap that is both highly functional and customizable, retailing $65 USD+. Add metallic monograms, or upgrade to the 2-in-1 Italian Leather Watch Band, featuring the world's first universal adaptor and double tour straps.

Crafted in genuine European leather, these watch bands offer an ultra luxe, soft strap that is both highly functional and customizable, retailing $65 USD+. Add metallic monograms, or upgrade to the 2-in-1 Italian Leather Watch Band, featuring the world's first universal adaptor and double tour straps. Metal Link Bracelet: Made of premium stainless steel, the metal bracelet features finely polished links, contrasted with subtle brush tones, and four luxe colorways. Every band is versatile, water-resistant, and made for a seamless fit with the accompanying link remover tool, retailing for $95 USD .

Made of premium stainless steel, the metal bracelet features finely polished links, contrasted with subtle brush tones, and four luxe colorways. Every band is versatile, water-resistant, and made for a seamless fit with the accompanying link remover tool, retailing for . Custom TPU Bands: Clear and colorfully designed, the transparent TPU collection offers personalized style on flexible, waterproof Apple Watch bands. Featuring CASETiFY's universal adaptor, the bands are customizable and compatible with popular watch faces, retailing for $40 USD .

Clear and colorfully designed, the transparent TPU collection offers personalized style on flexible, waterproof Apple Watch bands. Featuring CASETiFY's universal adaptor, the bands are customizable and compatible with popular watch faces, retailing for . Glitter Watch Bands: Constructed in a scratch-resistant, glitter surface, these bands feature a soft genuine leather strap with a glam exterior. Shop in four custom colorways, with gold metal adapters for a striking accessory, retailing $55 USD .

With Apple's announcement of the latest iPad 8 and iPad Air 4 series, CASETiFY offers two best-selling styles, keeping self-expression and customization in mind. In the new Custom Roller Case collection, customers can take accessories to the Custom Studio, where they're invited to personalize text, layouts, and colorways on a biodegradable PU cover, retailing $65 USD. Additionally, shoppers can also look to CASETiFY's signature iPad Folio Case , which offers complete protection and organization from Saffiano pockets and a microfiber lining, retailing for $72 USD. For more information on the waitlist and availability of the new iPad Case collections, please visit www.casetify.com/ipad-cases-waitlist .

All of the collections are available to shop now, shipping worldwide, from www.casetify.com . For more information on CASETiFY, its products and platform, visit online, and stay tuned to @CASETiFY on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

###

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is inspected top to bottom for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global K-Pop group BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com.

SOURCE CASETiFY