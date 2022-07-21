CaseWorthy Acts on Commitment to Expand Tech Framework and Market Presence by Appointing Key Executives to Leadership Team

Enterprise SaaS Veterans Join Health and Human Services Technology Innovator

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CaseWorthy, Inc., a leading innovator of case management software and health and human services technology, welcomes two veteran enterprise SaaS executives, Aaron Watson, President, and Brandon Lloyd, Chief Financial Officer, to lead the company. These additions follow a majority investment from STG and the acquisition of Accessible Solutions, further demonstrating the company's commitment to meeting its customers' ever-changing case management needs and to materially expanding its technology framework and market presence. In concert with the appointments of Watson and Lloyd, CaseWorthy founder and CEO, Brian Bingel, has transitioned into a board of directors advisory role, where he will continue to influence CaseWorthy's success.

Watson brings a rich history in enterprise SaaS technology to CaseWorthy. Previously, he was the Chief Sales Officer of customer engagement platform Cheetah Digital, where he led the company to new levels of go-to-market performance. His career in leading companies through transformative growth also includes senior leadership roles at such innovative technology organizations as Clicktale (ContentSquare) and Omniture (Adobe). As President, Watson will build upon CaseWorthy's heritage of customer-focused innovation and lead it through its next stage of growth.

"CaseWorthy has achieved a superior position in the health and human services technology space. Not only does CaseWorthy enable noble organizations to serve some of our population's most vulnerable, its sophisticated technology and unmatched expertise have produced an impressive foundation upon which we can continue to build. In doing so, we have a unique opportunity to expand market reach, intensify impact on those receiving our customers' services and accelerate the mutual success of our customers, employees and investors. I am honored to be leading such a passionate organization. Surely, there's never been a better time to be a part of this company," said Watson.

Lloyd added, "The opportunity to join Aaron, STG, and the entire CaseWorthy team on this journey, while enabling critically important human services, is a professional zeitgeist that I couldn't let pass me by. Those preceding us at CaseWorthy are to be commended for their accomplishments. I'm thrilled with the opportunity to be a part of this and look forward to achieving new heights."

Lloyd's career spans senior roles in both investment-side portfolio management and operations-side leadership. Prior to CaseWorthy, Lloyd served as Chief Financial Officer at iOFFICE, where he led the enterprise workforce and office management provider through new periods of growth up to its merger with SpaceIQ. He also held senior leadership roles at Kirus and the Ritchie Group, the latter of which involved over a decade of investment fund management across multiple industries.

"After many years of hard work and dedication, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in an advisory role. Seeing the business I founded back in 2008 flourish is immensely gratifying," said Bingel. "As I take advantage of the opportunity to transition into an advisory capacity I remain as passionate as ever about CaseWorthy and am excited to contribute via my role with the board of directors."

These evolutions in CaseWorthy leadership will enable the company to develop its capabilities to further solve the data collection and data management needs of nonprofits and government agencies in the case management and health and human services communities.

