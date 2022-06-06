CaseWorthy, Inc. Acquires Leading Aging Services Software Company Accessible Solutions, Inc.

Leading Aging Services Software Company to be Acquired by Salt Lake City Based Case Management Company.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CaseWorthy, Inc, backed by private equity firm Symphony Technology Group ("STG"), has made a majority investment in Accessible Solutions, Inc., a software provider enabling aging service agencies to manage their nutritional, home care, and at home healthcare programs through its ServTracker software offering. This partnership includes a significant investment to strengthen Accessible Solutions' software for aging service agencies and provide a more robust solution for multi-program social service and governmental agencies.

"We are excited to leverage Accessible Solutions' presence in the aging services market to expand CaseWorthy's core mission of enabling administration and day-to-day management of mission-critical human service programs. Aging services is a significant component of the social service ecosystem, and the combination creates a leading provider of case management and workflow solutions for service providers," said Rushi Kulkarni, Managing Director at STG.

Brandon Lloyd, CFO of Caseworthy, says "the synergies between both companies not only lies in our common approach to the development of industry leading products but also in our strong, long-term partnerships with customers, the human services experience of our employees, and the collaboration of customers, partners, and employees empowering software users to have a greater impact on our communities."

"Investment from STG and partnership with CaseWorthy, Inc. will help meet the industry's ever changing case management needs, data collection and reporting needs of all of our customers, materially expand our technology framework and increase our market presence," Brian Bingel, CEO of CaseWorthy. The current Accessible Solutions Executives, including Greg and Sarah Prosser, will remain alongside the existing CaseWorthy leadership team.

Accessible Solutions serves over 400 direct service providers, AAA's, and counties across nutritional programs, meal delivery, home care, and at home healthcare. CaseWorthy has more than 150 clients in the Health and Human Service industry spanning verticals that include employment, homeless management, education, victims services, health and human service agencies, and children and family services. Together, CaseWorthy and Accessible Solutions will provide a streamlined solution for multi-service agencies and service providers with a single cohesive offering for case management, program administration, data collection, reporting, and compliance.

Established in 1993, Accessible Solutions has provided Meals on Wheels, senior and community service agencies, and private organizations with state-off-the-art software solutions to manage their business. The flagship product, ServTracker is an easy-to-use software application with a range of capabilities to manage, track, bill and report every aspect of an organization's services. Accessible Solutions is at the forefront of delivering easy-to-use, modular components to fit the needs of human service agencies while delivering best-in-class customer support and attention.

Established in 2008, CaseWorthy has been raising the bar on how human service organizations interact with their software partner. CaseWorthy enables organizations to successfully capture and manage client data in one, secure location. Built from the ground up around the idea that case management software should support the needs and workflows of the staff and organization rather than dictate how they work, CaseWorthy supports the daily efforts and data needs for hundreds of human service organizations and community initiatives. By consolidating data and systems into a single platform, CaseWorthy helps nonprofits and other government agencies access to the information they need to better coordinate services and more effectively address the 360 degree needs of every individual and family they serve.

STG is the private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings expertise, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market willing portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to all existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted for more than 30 global companies.

