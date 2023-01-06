Agency and Care Management Pioneer to be Acquired by Salt Lake City Based Social Services Case Management Company

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Lake City, UT based CaseWorthy, Inc, backed by private equity firm Symphony Technology Group ("STG"), has made a majority investment in MediSked, LLC., a leading health and human services software provider that enables publicly funded agencies and non-profits as well as care management administrative entities to manage care to individuals receiving home and community based services, such as those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, substance use disorders or brain injuries, with its Connect and Coordinate software solutions. This acquisition represents a substantial investment in the innovative convergence of social services and health and human services to deliver a whole-person care solution, a market first.

CaseWorthy, Inc. Acquires Leading Health and Humans Services Software Company MediSked

"We are excited to combine CaseWorthy's mission-critical social services capabilities with MediSked's market-leading health and human services offerings. The result is a distinct opportunity to eliminate the barriers between two such complementary service areas and enable exceptional care management workflows and efficiency for those who need it," said Rushi Kulkarni, Managing Director at STG.

Aaron Watson, President of CaseWorthy, noted that, "Those of some of the most vulnerable populations of our society deserve the best care and services society can provide. That's why this is so exciting. The whole-person care capabilities that become immediately available via a combined CaseWorthy-MediSked offering is certainly game-changing for the non-profits, agencies and administrative care organizations who rely upon these solutions for their day-to-day operations, but most importantly it will result in better care for those who need it. That's something that thrills CaseWorthy, its customers, its partners and its employees."

"When we founded MediSked we set out to improve lives and outcomes through innovative, whole-health tools with workflow logic that was missing from health and human service management platforms. Joining forces with CaseWorthy accelerates our ability to deliver on that vision by combining resources and market strength, giving our clients, employees, and partners capabilities and opportunities for which they are very deserving. This is great news for our customers and for the human services experience within our communities," said Doug Golub, President and Co-Founder of MediSked.

Investment from STG and the combined capabilities of CaseWorthy and MediSked will drive a solution to the ever-evolving care management, data collection and reporting needs of their customers, materially expand their technology frameworks and increase their market presence. MediSked's co-founders, Doug Golub and Tom Hogan, will remain alongside the existing CaseWorthy leadership team.

MediSked supports over 300,000 individuals across government, payer, care coordination, and providers across the US. CaseWorthy has more than 300 clients in the Social and Human Service industry spanning verticals that include employment, homeless management, senior and aging services, education, victims services, health and human service agencies, and children and family services. Together, CaseWorthy and MediSked will provide a streamlined solution for multi-service agencies and service providers with a single cohesive offering for social, health and human services case management, program administration, data collection, reporting, and compliance.

About MediSked:

Since 2003, MediSked has led the market with holistic solutions that improve lives, drive efficiencies and generate innovations for health and human service organizations that support the community. MediSked solutions combine to provide innovative, person-centered technology that improves outcomes and quality, while reducing costs for individuals receiving home and community-based services and long-term services and supports through government & oversight, care coordination/payer and provider agencies.

To learn more about MediSked, please visit MediSked.com.

About CaseWorthy:

Established in 2008, CaseWorthy has been raising the bar on how social service organizations interact with their software partner. CaseWorthy enables organizations to successfully capture and manage client data in one, secure location. Built from the ground up around the idea that case management software should support the needs and workflows of the staff and organization rather than dictate how they work, CaseWorthy supports the daily efforts and data needs for hundreds of human service organizations and community initiatives. By consolidating data and systems into a single platform, CaseWorthy helps non-profits and other government agencies access to the information they need to better coordinate services and more effectively address the 360 degree needs of every individual and family they serve.

To learn more about CaseWorthy, please visit CaseWorthy.com.

About Symphony Technology Group

STG is a private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 50 global companies. For more information, please visit www.stgpartners.com.

For more information, please visit www.stgpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Schmidt

4102994128

[email protected]

SOURCE CaseWorthy, Inc.