CaseWorthy Receives Majority Investment from Symphony Technology Group

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Menlo Park, CA based private equity firm Symphony Technology Group ("STG") has made a majority investment in CaseWorthy, Inc., a leading provider of case management software. This partnership includes a significant investment to strengthen CaseWorthy's position in case management software and to develop its capabilities further to solve the data collection and data management needs of nonprofits and Government agencies.

CaseWorthy + Symphony Technology Group

"CaseWorthy's employees, customers, and partners have helped build the CaseWorthy product into a premier case management system for human service agencies. This partnership with STG will allow us to better support our customers and, ultimately their communities," said Bring Bingel, founder and CEO of CaseWorthy.

"From our very first conversation, STG has valued CaseWorthy's robust case management products, knowledgeable team, and incredible solutions that we provide for our amazing clients. Along the way they took the time to get to know our team and even reached out to our customers to understand their use of the system and their interactions with us. Because of this journey with them, the ongoing dialog of transparency, we have earned each other's trust. We know they are going to be an incredible partner for CaseWorthy," said Bingel.

"Brian and the CaseWorthy team have built an industry-leading SaaS platform supporting the daily efforts and data needs for hundreds of human service organizations and community initiatives. We are very excited to partner with the CaseWorthy team to scale the business even further by investing in new solution areas and potentially complementary acquisitions in the rapidly growing healthcare and social assistance sector of the economy," said Rushi Kulkarni, Principal at STG.

Bingel says the investment from STG will help CaseWorthy meet the industry's ever changing case management needs of its customers, materially expand our technology framework and expand its market presence. The current CaseWorthy executives, including Brian Bingel, will remain as the executive team.

CaseWorthy has more than 150 clients in the Health and Human Service industry spanning verticals that include employment, homeless management, education, victims services, health and human service agencies, and children and family services. The company employs over 80 team members nationwide.

About CaseWorthy

Established in 2008, CaseWorthy has been raising the bar on how human service organizations interact with their software partner. CaseWorthy enables organizations to successfully capture and manage client data in one, secure location. Built from the ground up around the idea that case management software should support the needs and workflows of the staff and organization rather than dictate how they work, CaseWorthy supports the daily efforts and data needs for hundreds of human service organizations and community initiatives. By consolidating data and systems into a single platform, CaseWorthy helps nonprofits and other government agencies access to the information they need to better coordinate services and more effectively address the 360 degree needs of every individual and family they serve.

To learn more about CaseWorthy, visit their website at CaseWorthy.com.

About STG

Symphony Technology Group (STG) is a private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings expertise, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market leading portfolio companies, STG seeks to create sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to the companies with which it partners. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with leading management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 35 global companies. For more information, please visit www.stgpartners.com.

