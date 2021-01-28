Casey Industrial Awarded Lowman Energy Center Units 1 & 2 Mechanical Construction Project

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casey Industrial, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ), is proud to announce the award of the PowerSouth Lowman Energy Center Units 1 & 2 Mechanical Construction project in Leroy, Alabama by PowerSouth Energy Cooperative. The new plant will replace the Charles R. Lowman coal–fired power plant that began operation in 1969. It will be among the world's most fuel-efficient natural gas power plants and have among the lowest carbon dioxide emissions of any combined-cycle plant.

Casey Industrial will install all mechanical equipment, materials, and structural steel from the anchor bolts up, for the new, state–of–the–art, combined cycle facility. The 640 MW power island will comprise a Mitsubishi Power M501JAC Advanced Class Gas Turbine, a steam turbine, and a Vogt three pressure reheat heat recovery steam generator in a 1 x 1 multi-shaft configuration. The JAC gas turbine will deliver industry-leading reliability and world class efficiency that will reduce carbon emissions by 65 percent versus legacy coal-fired plants.

Casey will be working with Black & Veatch and other major contractors on site, through startup, commissioning, and performance testing, to achieve substantial completion in December of 2022.

Taking advantage of the remaining useful life of existing utilities and infrastructure at Lowman, PowerSouth will utilize the site to maintain the decades–long legacy of Lowman supplying highly efficient, cost–effective power generation to its customers for future generations.

The project is being constructed under PowerSouth and Black & Veatch management with multiple discipline construction packages.

About PowerSouth Energy Cooperative

PowerSouth is a generation and transmission cooperative that serves the wholesale energy needs of 16 electric cooperatives and four municipal electric systems in Alabama and northwest Florida. Collectively, the members provide electric service to homes, businesses and industries in 39 Alabama and 10 Florida counties.

About Casey Industrial

Casey Industrial, a wholly owned subsidiary of MasTec, Inc., a publicly traded, minority–controlled corporation, was founded in 1947 now serves a variety of markets including power generation, industrial process, building products and environmental. As a merit shop, multi–craft industrial contractor, Casey's ability to self–perform all major craft trades ensures greater safety, quality, flexibility, and economy in delivering the work required to complete each project. Casey also provides project development, pre–construction planning, project management, outage support, and fabrication.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee–owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100–year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries by addressing the resilience and reliability of our world's most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2019 were US$3.7 billion. Follow us on https://www.bv.com/ and on social media.

About Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc.

Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, is a world leader in power generation and energy storage solutions. It provides power generation solutions that include cleaner natural gas and green hydrogen; renewable energy; long- and short-term energy storage; environmental controls; services; and digital solutions for plant operation and maintenance. For more information, visit the Mitsubishi Power Americas website and follow us on LinkedIn.

