Casey Keys, Florida, Beach Estate to be Sold at Auction Without Reserve

DALLAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A rare opportunity is approaching for beach lovers looking for their dream home: a newly completed luxury home on exclusive Casey Key will be offered at auction March 23. The home, thought to be the only new home available for purchase on Sarasota's gulf coast, includes its own private beach.

Heritage Auctions offers 120 feet of private beach ocean front, 5300+ Sq. Ft. of New Construction, near Sarasota, offered March 23

"The setting of the Casey Key estate is incredible," said Nate Schar, Director of Luxury Real Estate for Heritage Auctions. "The new owners will appreciate the designer touches and elegant details that are included, and the auction presents an incredible opportunity for bidders to win this showstopping home."

Entertainers will appreciate the comfortably-sized rooms, with space for everyone. The home includes five large bedrooms, two living areas with full-length verandas, a heated saltwater pool and impressive gulf coast views from most rooms.

The home is located on exclusive Casey Key, a prestigious enclave near Sarasota, Florida. The community has long been favored by celebrities and social elites seeking a quiet beach lifestyle, close to dining and culture. Nearby marinas, yacht clubs and golf courses offer the best of Florida living year-round.

"The home has never been lived in, and was built to meticulous construction standards," says Schar. "Bidders will have the opportunity to own an exceptional property in a very private neighborhood. The auction will be held without reserve, so buyers can name their price."

Bidding for the house will take place March 23. Bidders are required to register prior to the sale. To aid buyers in evaluating this property, a comprehensive Due Diligence Package (DDP) has been created. To request a DDP, please call 855-261-0573 or visit HA.com/CaseyKey.

Heritage Auctions is the largest fine art and collectibles auction house founded in the United States, and the world's largest collectibles auctioneer. Heritage maintains offices in New York, Dallas, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, Chicago, Palm Beach, London, Paris, Geneva, Amsterdam and Hong Kong.

DOWNLOAD DIGITAL PRESS KIT

Hi-Res images available:

Eric Bradley, Public Relations Director

214-409-1871; C: 469-271-2849 or [email protected]

SOURCE Heritage Auctions