Casey Murray Named Partner at Shape Advocacy

07 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

Top strategic communications firm expands its leadership team ahead of busy 2024

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Shape Advocacy approaches its five year anniversary in 2024, the firm has elevated Vice President Casey Murray to Partner.

The highly-regarded strategic communications boutique advises clients across the creative community, including leading music, film, streaming, and artist and consumer rights organizations. With deep expertise in copyright and intellectual property, artificial intelligence, competition, and tech policy, Shape has become the go-to firm in Washington for tech and IP connected companies and associations dealing with tough problems at the intersection of policy, politics, and communications.

"We'd never planned to add a third partner, but Casey simply forced this door open," said Shape Co-Founding Partner Sam Sokol. "She's played a leading role in every major project, decision, and success we've had over the last five years and brings invaluable common sense judgment to the table our clients have come to deeply appreciate and respect."

Co-Founding Partner Ted Kalo put the decision in context. "This is a great milestone for Casey and we are so proud of her," Kalo shared. "But in many ways it simply reflects the reality of how we've been operating for some time – as a shared leadership team where Casey's voice, experience, and wisdom stand equally alongside my views and Sam's."

"Ted and Sam's mentorship over the past five years has been invaluable and I'm honored to be trusted with this new responsibility," said Murray. "I'm so proud of how Shape has grown and look forward to everything to come."

About Casey Murray
Casey is a versatile campaign, communications, and public affairs professional with expertise in public policy and grassroots mobilization. 

Casey spent several years working in Arizona politics, where she served as Regional Political Director for Arizona List, helping craft strategy and execute grassroots engagement, digital advocacy, and crisis communications for over a dozen Democratic women-led campaigns. Before that, she managed several political and issue advocacy campaigns in Arizona, working on the front lines of grassroots outreach, messaging and persuasion, and voter engagement.

Casey is a George Washington University alum, where she earned a Master's degree in Public Policy and Gender Studies. 

About Shape Advocacy
Founded by seasoned veterans of DC policy and politics, Shape is a strategic communications and public affairs firm committed to top of the line service, performance, and results. For more information, visit ShapeAdvocacy.com.

SOURCE Shape Advocacy

