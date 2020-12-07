Casey O'Brien Martin, LMHC, REAT, RN Announces Release of "Skills for Big Feelings"

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casey O'Brien Martin is proud to announce the release of her new book, "Skills for Big Feelings" on December 7th, 2020, published by Whole Child Counseling. Designed to guide educators and mental health professionals with techniques to help kids identify, understand, and regulate their feelings in a healthy and productive manner.

At the heart of this book is the belief that when families, counselors, teachers, or group facilitators work collaboratively together, by using the same language, modeling, and reinforcing the same skills, the child succeeds. Skills for Big Feelings is a 12-week social-emotional learning guide for educators and mental health professionals to teach children relaxation, regulation, and coping techniques. Kids need this now more than ever!

Inside this heartfelt, comprehensive guide, School Adjustment Counselor and Licensed Mental Health Counselor Casey O'Brien Martin reveals a powerful, practical framework to help children cope with feelings, deal with stress, and learn to thrive. Built on a selection of cognitive behavioral techniques, breathing exercises, and mindfulness, as well as engaging activities including stretching, gratitude, visualization, and positive self-talk; Skills for Big Feelings empowers kids to embrace their emotional growth over the course of a comprehensive 12-week plan.

The powerful framework of this long-anticipated guide includes activities and techniques to promote optimal social-emotional health, including:

Over a dozen activities including accepting mistakes

Identifying support systems

Acknowledging triggers and much more

Casey O'Brien Martin is on a mission to help children develop emotional literacy at a young age.

"My hope is that by implementing interventions earlier and with more children, I will prevent the development of mental health concerns later in life. It is for this reason that I advocate for and truly believe in the power of preventative, tier-one mental health support for all students in schools. All children should be taught social-emotional skills, including the ability to understand their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors." - Casey O'Brien Martin, Author of "Skills for Big Feelings"

Through proof of concept, dedication to her craft, and unwavering commitment to helping children thrive; Casey O'Brien Martin's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of Skills for Big Feelings. Available online, Amazon, and various other retailers, come December 7th 2020, this powerful all-in-one program is positioned to become a staple for educators and mental health professionals alike.

For more information on Skills for Big Feelings, please visit www.wholechildcounseling.com

About the Author

Casey O'Brien Martin, LMHC, REAT, RN is a School Adjustment Counselor based in Massachusetts. Dedicated to helping children develop healthy coping skills to grow into confident, balanced individuals, Casey draws on her unique skillsets and interests to create mind-body programs designed to promote holistic wellbeing in people of all ages. She believes that teaching kids how to cope with and understand their feelings is an essential part of their personal growth and she's honored to be a part of this invaluable process. Graduating from Lesley University in 2006, Casey currently serves as an Adjunct Faculty Member in the Graduate School of Arts and Social Sciences.

