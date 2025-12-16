Casey Putsch Announces Candidacy for Ohio Governor, Challenges Vivek Ramaswamy

Putsch represents America First alternative to Ramaswamy in the Republican Primary

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casey Putsch, a Tiffin native, founder of the Genius Garage charity, and nationally recognized automotive entrepreneur, today announced his campaign for Ohio governor, challenging Vivek Ramaswamy in the May Republican primary.

"I am proud to announce my run for governor," Putsch said. "My campaign fills a clear and urgent need for an alternative in this race. Republicans across Ohio are looking for a candidate who respects the working class and upholds American cultural values, not one who shows contempt for them. I intend to put the issues that threaten our communities, opportunities, and way of life front and center."

Putsch continued, "Ohioans are losing hope for the future as our state is sold out to foreign interests through H1B visa abuse, mass immigration both legal and illegal, and failed neoliberal policies. Vivek Ramaswamy has repeatedly shown that he will not stand with working Ohioans on these issues, and that his candidacy is a regression to the same failed policies of the pre-Trump GOP. If he won't represent Ohio, I will."

Putsch enters the race as recent polling shows Ramaswamy trailing Democrat Amy Acton in a potential general election matchup. Positioning himself as an America First alternative, Putsch says his campaign will give concerned and disaffected Republicans a clear reason to unify behind a candidate who can win and prevent Ohio from falling into Democrat hands.

You can view his announcement video here: https://youtu.be/ldiNlWgus0s?si=COv979rHYVb4Ov-g

SOURCE Casey Putsch