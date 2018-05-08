Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland

Schwab's keynote underscores the prominence that the prospect of expanded legal sports betting will have in the Summer Meeting program, which includes legislative committee sessions that will examine the topic as well as a Masterclass panel discussion presented by the International Masters of Gaming Law.

"There is no community more vested – and with more at stake – in sports gambling than the athletes in the sports being wagered on," Schwab said. "Athletes should not only have a seat at the table, they should be leading the dialogue. With that, on behalf of NFL players and all athletes, I am thrilled for the opportunity to engage directly with lawmakers at the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States Summer Meeting."

In his role with the NFLPA, Schwab leads negotiations on complex commercial transactions with partners such as the NFL, Electronic Arts, Fanatics and Nike. He also represents all active NFL players on issues of national importance, ranging from right of publicity legislation to sports betting. In addition to group licensing and sponsorship deals for NFL players — worth over $175 million annually — Schwab oversees the business affairs for the non-traditional strategic and commercial initiatives of the NFLPA.

In addition to outstanding networking opportunities with state legislators and industry professionals, the NCLGS Summer Meeting agenda includes:

Six legislative committee sessions: Casinos, Emerging Forms of Gaming, Lotteries, Pari-Mutuels, Responsible Gaming, and State-Federal Relations

Two Masterclass panels conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law, focusing on sports betting and online gaming

One special general session panel examining the economic impacts of gaming

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Intralot's facility serving the Ohio Lottery

Optional Saturday night baseball game (via separate registration fee at special group rate): New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians

To view the agenda, register, and book hotel rooms at the host Marriott at special attendee rates, visit http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html.

For sponsorship information, contact Dawn Wagner at dawn@nclgs.org. Legislators and others seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

The Summer Meeting is co-locating with the GLI University Mid-Year Regulators Seminar on July 12. Contact Kevin Mullally at K.mullally@gaminglabs for more information.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 36 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents, serves as the Executive Director of NCLGS.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casey-schwab-of-nfl-players-association-to-keynote-summer-meeting-of-legislators-from-gaming-states-july-13-15-in-cleveland-300642120.html

SOURCE National Council of Legislators from Gaming States

Related Links

http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html

