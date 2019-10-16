Casey's General Stores In-Store Campaign for Muscular Dystrophy Association Raised Record Breaking $2.4 Million to Find Cures for People Living with Neuromuscular Diseases

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casey's General Stores and its guests in 16 states raised a partnership record of $2.4 million with an in-store, "round up at the register" campaign in September to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and transform the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

MDA Ambassador visits with Casey’s store associate to say thank you for supporting MDA. Casey’s General Stores Logo

"We are humbled by our generous guests who contributed to raising funds for individuals living with neuromuscular diseases in our communities," said Darren Rebelez, Chief Executive Officer, Casey's General Stores. "The amount that was raised is incredibly inspiring and these funds will help send children to MDA Summer Camp to learn vital life skills at no cost to families, and to fund research and care for people living with these diseases."

In September, Casey's General Stores' team members invited guests to Round Up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar to support MDA families and shared stories of how these families #LiveUnlimited. Proceeds support MDA's 150+ Care Center network at the nation's top medical institutions, as well as research and MDA Summer Camps for children ages 8 to 17 living with muscular dystrophy.

Casey's General Store has now raised more than $13 million since 2006 in support of MDA's mission. In addition, Casey's contributions from year-round events, including the Casey's General Stores MDA Muscle Team Dinner & Auction (November 7, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa) will help support MDA families.

"The momentum of the Live Unlimited campaign was incredible! We are grateful for the team members at Casey's General Stores and their guests who donated so generously to fund MDA's mission. This truly is an unprecedented time of breakthrough treatments for people living with neuromuscular diseases and our families are thankful for the research and care provided by this funding," said MDA President and CEO Lynn O'Connor Vos. "This partnership is vital to MDA and we are proud to continue our impact with a legacy partner like Casey's."

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to approved, life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. We support the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at MDA Summer Camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. For more information visit mda.org.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating more than 2,000 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's prides itself on being at the heart of many of its communities providing freshly prepared foods, quality gasoline, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) made-to-order sub sandwiches. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com.

SOURCE Muscular Dystrophy Association

