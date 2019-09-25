Casey's General Stores Looks To Uncover Customer Insights And Expand Loyalty With SMG's Customer Experience Management Solution

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer experience management, employee experience and brand research partner to more than 500 brands, has announced a new customer experience management (CEM) partnership with Casey's General Stores. The nation's fourth largest convenience store chain chose SMG for its category expertise and industry-leading professional services.

Casey's is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) that operates 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states across the Midwest. Seeking to measure the in-store experience and its expanding customer loyalty initiatives, Casey's has partnered with SMG to launch a customer experience management program across its growing enterprise.

"As we evaluated customer experience vendors, SMG's hands-on approach and focus on business outcomes resonated with our team," said Chris Jones, Casey's General Stores Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to have a partner that offers both a scalable technology platform and a dedicated team that's knowledgeable about our program and invested in our success."

With SMG's CEM solution, Casey's is capturing location-level feedback at the point of sale. The real-time feedback is delivered to the smg360® reporting dashboard and mobile app, giving users at multiple levels in the organization a holistic view of customer feedback, advanced text analytics capabilities and case management. With 24/7 access to store-level feedback, role-based reporting and real-time alerts, the field is equipped to respond to customer feedback and elevate the in-store experience.

"Casey's has built a loyal following throughout the Midwest, and we're excited to help them establish a voice of the customer program that's a catalyst for insights," said Michele Vance, SMG President. "Through our dual focus on technology and professional services, we look forward to helping the brand take action on insights and drive outcomes."

About Casey's General Store

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states throughout the Midwest. Casey's strives to consistently deliver quality gasoline, freshly-prepared foods, clean environments and friendly service at every retail location. At Casey's General Stores, customers can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items and (at select stores) Casey's made-to-order sub sandwiches. Casey's is currently the fourth largest convenience store chain, and the fifth largest pizza chain, in the United States. For more information, visit www.caseys.com.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people's lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services—making it easier to collect, analyze, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Arnhold

o: 816-448-4517 | m: 816-214-7783

parnhold@smg.com

SOURCE Service Management Group

Related Links

http://www.smg.com

