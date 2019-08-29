Casey's General Stores Team Up with MDA in 16 States Across the U.S. to Raise Funds for People Living with Neuromuscular Diseases for the Live Unlimited Campaign

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casey's General Stores and its guests in 16 states are teaming up throughout September to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and transform the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

MDA Ambassador Natalie from Cedar Falls, Iowa with members of the Casey’s team. Casey's General Store Logo

"For more than 10 years, Casey's team members and guests have devoted time to raise vital funds for individuals living with neuromuscular diseases in our communities," said Casey's General Stores President and CEO Darren Rebelez. "We're honored to work together in our communities to help send thousands of children to MDA Summer Camp to learn vital life skills at no cost to families, and to fund research and care for people living with these diseases."

From September 1 to 30, Casey's General Stores' associates will invite guests to round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar to support MDA families and help share stories of how these families #LiveUnlimited. Proceeds will be going to MDA to support MDA's 150+ Care Center network at the nation's top hospitals, as well as research and MDA Summer Camps for children ages 8 to 17 living with muscular dystrophy.

Casey's General Store has raised more than $11 million since 2006 in support of MDA's mission. In addition, Casey's contributions from year-round events, including the Casey's General Stores MDA Muscle Team Dinner & Auction (November 7, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa) will help support MDA families.

"We are extremely thankful for the generosity of Casey's General Stores team members and their guests who have opened their hearts to fund MDA's mission. This long-standing and far-reaching partnership provides funding for breakthrough treatments and care for families living with neuromuscular diseases," said MDA President and CEO Lynn O'Connor Vos. "It is incredible to see this partnership continue to grow, and we are so appreciative of Casey's efforts."

About MDA

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to approved, life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. We support the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at MDA Summer Camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. For more information visit mda.org.

About Casey's General Store

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating more than 2,000 convenience stores in 16 states throughout the Midwest. Casey's strives to consistently deliver quality gasoline, freshly prepared foods, clean environments, and friendly service at every retail location. At Casey's General Stores, guest can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey's made-to-order sub sandwiches. Casey's is currently the fourth-largest convenience store chain and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.

SOURCE Muscular Dystrophy Association

