Casey's General Stores Wins the AFP 2023 Pinnacle Awards

News provided by

Association for Financial Professionals (AFP)

23 Oct, 2023, 10:07 ET

The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) annually recognizes the leading treasury and
finance groups for innovation, collaboration and results.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casey's General Stores was announced the winner of the AFP 2023 Pinnacle Awards Grand Prize for excellence in treasury and finance. The Pinnacle Awards Grand Prize, sponsored by U.S. Bank, was presented during AFP 2023 in San Diego, Calif. The Grand Prize was chosen through a vote by treasury and finance professionals.

Casey's General Stores' submission centered on improving its antiquated branch banking model, which was consuming valuable resources and having a profound impact on both store operations and the Store Support Center.

Casey's implemented a smart safe program in all of its 2,550 stores across 16 states The fully scalable bank-agnostic solution uses just one platform partner and enables a standard, consistent process. As a result of this solution, Casey's has seen store labor reduction of six hours per store per week, annual labor savings of approximately $10.4 million, and $2 million in annual bank fees saved.

"AFP is proud to recognize Casey's General Stores with the 2023 Pinnacle Awards Grand Prize, said Jim Kaitz, President & CEO of AFP. "Their forward-looking solution demonstrates how a treasury transformation can deliver significant time, labor and cost savings."

U.S. Bank donated $10,000 to the charity of Casey's General Stores' choice, the Nebraska and Iowa Chapter for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, a leading organization harnessing the power of research, advocacy and community engagement to advance life-changing breakthroughs for type 1 diabetes.

"We congratulate Casey's General Stores, the third-largest convenience store chain in the United States, for winning the AFP 2023 Pinnacle Awards," said Martin Nonna, national head of Global Treasury Management Sales & Consulting for U.S. Bank. "As a sponsor of the Pinnacle Award, U.S. Bank is happy to help Casey's General Stores celebrate the innovation and efficiencies that the company brings to its customers through its 2,550 stores in 16 states.

The runners-up for the Grand Prize were Delta Air Lines, Inc. and Ultradent Products, Inc. Along with Casey's General Stores, these organizations were selected as finalists for their ability to demonstrate innovative solutions that advance both their organizations and the treasury and finance profession.

Please direct all press inquiries to Melissa Rawak, Managing Director, at [email protected].

About AFP®
Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. Established and administered by AFP, the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials set standards of excellence in treasury and finance. Each year, AFP hosts the largest networking conference worldwide for about 6,000 corporate financial professionals.

SOURCE Association for Financial Professionals (AFP)

