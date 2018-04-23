Cash 5 Jackpot of $200,000 Won in Bucks County

More than 21,500 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

Last fiscal year, Lottery players in Bucks County won more than $108.9 million in prizes and programs that benefit older residents received more than $36.1 million in Lottery funds.

How to play Cash 5: Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players may select their own numbers using a Cash 5 playslip or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Cash 5 is drawn each evening and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1 in 10.5.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

