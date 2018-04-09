Cash 5 Jackpot of $650,000 Split in Allegheny, Delaware Counties

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 33,200 other Cash 5 tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time. Lower-tier prizes may be claimed at Lottery retailers.

At palottery.com, click on Winners and Benefits to see how nearly $2.6 billion in Lottery prizes and over $1 billion in senior benefits funding was distributed in the last fiscal year.

How to play Cash 5: Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players may choose specific numbers using a Cash 5 playslip, or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Cash 5 drawings are held seven nights a week, and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. The chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1-in-962,598 and the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1-in-10.5.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery.

