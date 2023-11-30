Cash Advance Services Market to Reach $138.5 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in awareness about short-term loans among the youth population and increase in digital payment infrastructure, especially in developing economies, drive the growth of the market. In addition, the rapid rise in government efforts to promote financial inclusion has fueled the growth of the cash advance services market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cash Advance Services Market by Type (Credit Card Cash Advance, Merchant Cash Advance, Payday Loans, and Others), Deployment (Online and Offline), Service Provider (Banks, Credit Card Companies, and Others), and End User (Personal and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global cash advance services industry generated $73.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $138.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

Prime determinants of growth

The rise in awareness about short-term loans among the youth population and the increase in digital payment infrastructure, especially in developing economies, drive the growth of the market. However, factors such as the high-interest rate charged by cash advance lenders, along with the negative impact of payday loans on credit scores are expected to limit the growth of this market. Conversely, an increase in the adoption of advanced technologies in the lending landscape is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $73.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $138.5 billion CAGR 6.6 % No. of Pages in Report 276 Segments covered Type, Deployment, Service Provider, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in awareness about short-term loans among the youth population Increase in digital payment infrastructure, especially in developing economies Rapid rise in government efforts to promote financial inclusion Opportunity Increase in the adoption of advanced technologies in the lending landscape Restraints High interest rate charged by cash advance lenders Negative impact of payday loans on credit scores

The payday loans segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the payday loans segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the global cash advance services market revenue, owing to rise in the need for quick access to funds during financial emergencies, along with the increasing awareness about payday loans among the younger generation. However, the others (including tax refund advances and personal installment loans) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increasing demand from consumers for quick access to funds to meet immediate financial needs, such as unexpected expenses or temporary cash flow shortages.

The online segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on deployment, the online segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global cash advance services market revenue, owing to the growing adoption of digital technologies and the increasing focus on online financial services, which eventually drives the need for online cash advance service segment. However, the online segment is also expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

The banks segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on service provider, the banks segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around half of the global cash advance services market revenue, owing to the changes in economic factors and shift in consumer behavior and demand influencing the growth of the cash advance services market. However, the credit card companies' segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growth in awareness of credit card cash advances as an option for obtaining short-term loans and increase in expansion of the reach of financial technology companies.

The personal segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the personal segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to around two-thirds of the global cash advance services market revenue, owing to the rise in demand for short-term funds and several benefits & schemes provided under cash advance services to individual consumers, which eventually drives the demand for cash advance services in personal segment. However, the commercial segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cash advance services market revenue, owing to the growing consumer demand for short-term loans, along with the rising number of unbanked and underbanked consumers to ensure financial needs in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the growing focus on the expansion of fintech companies and increased customer-centric cash advance services solutions tailored to the diverse needs of the Asia-Pacific consumer market.

Leading Market Players: -

American Express Company

CAN Capital Inc.

Creditstar Group

Finova Capital, LLC

National Business Capital

Paypal

Social Finance Inc.

Square Inc.

THL Direct

TitleMax, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the global cash advance services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Cash Advance Services Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details Market

By Type

Credit Card Cash Advance

Merchant Cash Advance

Payday Loans

Others

By Deployment

Online

Offline

By Service Provider

Bank

Credit Card Company

Others

By End User

Personal

Commercial

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Key Market Players: THL Direct, Social Finance, Inc., American Express Company, Square Inc., PayPal, Creditstar Group, National Business Capital, CAN Capital, Inc., TitleMax, Inc., Finova Capital, LLC

