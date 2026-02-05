CASH Campaign of Maryland Marks 25 Years of Free Tax Preparation Services with "Keep Your Money!" Kickoff Event

CASH announced its 2026 free tax preparation site locations in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, shared statewide goals for expanding access to free tax prep, and highlighted the importance of the federal and Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) — the nation's most effective anti-poverty tool.

"What we know is that this works. The Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits help put money back in people's pockets, and it helps people and families out of poverty," said Sara Johnson, co-founder and chief operating officer for the CASH Campaign, at the press event. "With this money, we know that families know what to do with it. They pay their bills, they pay their rent, and hopefully for fun things to do with their families."

"In the 25 years since we started the CASH Campaign, it was just about taxes and getting the Earned Income Tax Credit. That seems like a small mission, but we very quickly realized that between policy work and the rest of peoples' lives, there was so much more going on that we could be helpful for," shared Robin McKinney, co-founder and chief executive officer at CASH. "If it's about payday loans, public benefits, anything that helps or hinders the financial security of low-income, hard working Marylanders, we're down for it."

The event featured live, free tax preparation and included remarks from elected officials and representatives from partner organizations, including the Community Engagement Center (CEC). Elected and government representatives included: Congressman Kweisi Mfume, Congressman Johnny Olszewski Jr., Deputy Secretary Eric Morrisette (Governor's Office for Children), Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier, and Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen.

"At a time when costs are rising and inequality has exploded across the nation, we need to be doing all we can to meet working families where they are with the resources that they need, and that is the Earned Income Tax Credit," remarked Brooke Lierman, Comptroller of Maryland. "We are devoted in our agency and committed to building a more affordable Maryland – a state that's more equitable, more resilient, and more prosperous, where all Marylanders can reach their full potential."

"Baltimore is winning, Baltimore is going to continue to win, and it is in no small part because of the CASH Campaign and the years of work that goes into supporting the people who need that little bit of extra help," said Zeke Cohen, City Council President. "The City Council and Mayor Scott will continue to stand with the CASH Campaign, so let's continue to win together."

CASH's free tax preparation program helps Marylanders who made $69,000 or less in 2025 keep more of their hard-earned money by avoiding costly commercial tax preparation fees. IRS-certified volunteers help residents claim all credits they are eligible for — including thousands of dollars in EITC benefits.

In its 25 years of service, the CASH Campaign of Maryland has:

Prepared and filed more than 308,000 tax returns for FREE, putting almost $455 million in refunds and tax credits into the pockets of hard-working families and individuals in Maryland.

Free Tax Preparation Statistics for the CASH Campaign of Maryland & its partners – Tax Year 2024 (Filed in 2025 statewide):

# of Households' Tax Returns Prepared & E-Filed (Federal & State): Over 21,000 Federal and State Refunds: More than $34 million Federal and State EITC: Over $13.8 million Free Tax Prep IRS-Certified Volunteers: Over 800



Marylanders rely on CASH's free services not only to file taxes but also to connect to financial coaching, savings options, and wealth-building programs like Bank On Maryland. Anyone who earned $69,000 or less in 2025 may qualify for free tax preparation and e-filing through CASH's IRS-certified program. Appointments are required. Residents can schedule online at bmorefreetaxes.org or call 410-234-8008 Monday - Friday from 9 am - 2 pm.

About the CASH Campaign of Maryland

The CASH Campaign of Maryland promotes economic advancement for low-to-moderate income individuals and families through free tax preparation, financial education, financial coaching, and statewide advocacy. CASH works with partners across Maryland to increase financial security, expand access to tax credits, and create pathways to long-term financial stability. Learn more at www.cashmd.org or follow @CASHMD on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

