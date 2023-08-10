Cash Depot Announces the Future of Retail Cash Management & Consumer Financial Services - BANK IN A BOX

New technology combines reliable equipment with proprietary back-end functionality to provide convenient, affordable cash solutions for retailers and their customers.

GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cash Depot Ltd. (Cash Depot) announces the official launch of its new cash management, ATM, and consumer financial services system, BANK IN A BOX. The technology is designed to provide a versatile cash solution for progressive retailers with unbanked and underbanked consumers by combining smart safe, cash recycler, ATM, and financial services kiosk into one powerful machine.

"BANK IN A BOX is a new take on retail ATMs and cash handling," said Sean Burke, CEO for Cash Depot. "It essentially turns what would usually be a cost center into a profit builder and customer destination."

The BANK IN A BOX system leverages an innovative and custom-built technology stack on top of the latest in cash and ATM equipment to provide a unique all-in-one solution for retail locations. The cash functionality includes but is not limited to:

Start of shift register funds

Split bills & pull change

Unlimited deposits for intra-day and end-of-shift

Real-time, customizable reporting

Complete, back-end permissions control in the proprietary BANK IN A BOX portal

In addition to robust store cash management, the standard BANK IN A BOX application stack includes ATM functionality, multi-denominational transactions, and bank deposits for account holders of participating financial institutions. Many additional revenue-generating applications are in development or already available upon request.

"There are far-reaching benefits and opportunities provided to us and our retail partners by solving a consumer need with BANK IN A BOX," said Tony Gaines, CRO for Cash Depot, "and we are excited to bring this truly disruptive technology to market."

Discover how BANK IN A BOX can benefit your retail business by clicking here or contacting us for more information and a free evaluation.

