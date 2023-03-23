Cash Depot Appoints Tony Gaines as Chief Revenue Officer and Brand Ambassador

Experienced CPG Executive positions to expand the leading cash-based financial services company to new heights.

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cash Depot Ltd (Cash Depot) today announced Tony Gaines as the new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). An experienced CPG business leader, Tony will focus on expanding new groundbreaking cash services products across multiple channel verticals.



Gaines comes to Cash Depot with over 25 years of experience as an executive in multiple product categories and services. He was an innovator with the E&J Gallo Wine Company, Anheuser Busch, Logic, and Advantage Sales and Marketing where he represented several brands in all channels worldwide. In addition to Gaines's alcohol, manufacturing, and CPG-related experience, he has worked with fortune 100 CPG companies and led start-ups to outpace their markets.



Most recently, Gaines was the CEO of Stewarts Enterprises, which he transformed from a start-up alcohol company with Hard Rock and Stewarts Spiked brands to a global force in the Alcohol industry. In a short 15 months, Gaines launched Hard Rock and Stewarts in over 12,000 accounts in 14 countries and 22 states while expanding product selection by over 18 new SKU's in National and Global accounts including Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, HEB, Wawa, and Aldi.



"The breadth and depth of Tony's experience and knowledge is extraordinary," said Dave Charles, Chairman for Cash Depot. "This, coupled with his experience and success across all leadership positions and channel verticals put Cash Depot in a position for astronomical growth. We are excited to see what our true potential looks like under his business development leadership."



"I am excited to be part of this amazing company that has been around for decades," said Gaines. "Cash Depot is recognized around the country for having outstanding customer and retail solutions that their partners depend on. With over 120 dedicated technicians, 37,000 machines in the market, and a cash-based financial solution that partners like Walmart, Kwik Trip, and Pilot trust, Cash Depot is positioned well for a positive future.



"I am looking forward to working with Sean Burke and Dave Charles to expand what they have built here at Cash Depot. The products and customer solutions in the pipeline are industry-changing and I am honored they chose me to be a partner in this journey."



"While working with Tony on building the business and strategy plan, his knowledge and feedback was inspiring," said Sean Burke, CEO for Cash Depot. "When retailers and suppliers found out he was becoming a part of the team, they reached out from around the world and said what a positive move that was for the company. We cannot be more excited about the future under his Sales and Marketing leadership."



Tony Gaines received a bachelor's degree from Purdue University in 1991. He served eight years on the NACS Supplier Board working with key retailers and CPG companies on success in the convenience channel.



