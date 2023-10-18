Cash Labs Wins Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards (CAFA) Fashion Innovation Award for 2023

Innovation Agency Cash Labs was recognized by the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards (the CAFAs), being honoured with their 2023 "Fashion Innovation Award" for their work integrating new technologies across dozens of the worlds largest fortune 500 companies & fashion brands.

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation Agency Cash Labs has been awarded the "Fashion Innovation Award" at the 10th annual Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards (CAFAs) held this past Sunday. The award, which recognizes Cash Labs' outstanding contributions to the fashion industry through innovative technological solutions, was presented to David Cash, the agency's enigmatic founder. Cash Labs was recognized alongside global fashion leaders including Canada Goose, Mejuri, and Vitaly among others. This accolade underscores Cash Lab's commitment to pioneering advancements in the fashion realm, having successfully integrated groundbreaking technologies across a multitude of the world's leading Fortune 500 companies and some of the most iconic fashion brands. Accepting the award, David Cash remarked:

David Cash accepting the Fashion Innovation CAFA on behalf of Cash Labs | Photograph: GEORGE PIMENTEL David Cash Holding Cash Labs’ 2023 Fashion Innovation Award | Photograph by GEORGE PIMENTEL

"Thank you so much for this honour. I am here to represent the future. Over 50% of the world now engages with the metaverse daily, be it through Snapchat filters, Fortnite skins, or Roblox avatars. I invite all of you, the best of the Canadian fashion and entertainment industry, to dream with me. Let's envision a future compatible with the XR devices emerging from giants like Meta and Apple. Let's ensure Canada remains at the vanguard of culture and innovation."

Cash Labs exists at the intersection of culture and technology, working with some of the world's leading brands on transformative innovation projects. In just two and a half years, Cash Labs has collaborated with over 200 brands, generated tens of millions in digital product sales for clients, and orchestrated global events, including 'Metaverse Fashion Week,' which garnered the attention of over 1.2 billion unique individuals worldwide. Cash Labs is currently working on the third iteration of Metaverse Fashion Week, set to be launched in 2024. According to Cash Lab's founder when considering their work being recognized by the CAFAs:

"This award is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and our passion for merging the worlds of tech and fashion," Cash said. "We're deeply honoured to be recognized by the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards, and we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the fashion industry and beyond." Cash Labs' recognition by CAFA is a significant milestone, highlighting the agency's prowess in leveraging technology to revolutionize the fashion landscape. Their innovative solutions have not only enhanced brand experiences but have also set new industry standards, making them a beacon of inspiration for other players in the sector.

The Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards, now in its 10th year, is a prestigious platform that celebrates outstanding achievements in Canadian fashion. By honouring Cash Labs with the Fashion Innovation Award, CAFA underscores the importance of technological integration in shaping the future of fashion. Other honourees this year include Canada Goose chairman and CEO Dani Reiss, Knix founder Joanna Griffith, Vice Chair of the CFDA Aurora James, and over a dozen other Canadian leaders from the global fashion industry.

David Cash, committed to continuing to evangelize the future of technology as it pertains to the global fashion industry, will next be making appearances doing a masterclass at Los Angeles Fashion Week on October 22nd, and then speaking at the Next in Vogue Gala in Singapore presented by Vogue Singapore on November 17th and 18th. According to Cash:

"I take it as my responsibility to work with my clients to actively combat hypermodernity. As technology continues to progress at a progressively exponential rate, it takes innovation agencies such as Cash Labs to help consumers, brands, technological solutions, and the VCs funding them not just communicate, but speak the same language to properly facilitate change. We have the privilege of getting to work at the intersection of culture and technology, working with some of our favourite brands on earth on improving the experiences of their consumers, proving use cases for technologies that add to people's lives, not detract from them."

About Cash Labs:

Deemed "The leading force in bringing Web3 endeavours to market" by Vogue, Cash Labs works with dozens of the world's leading Fortune 500 brands on long-term innovation scopes across XR, AI, Web3 and beyond. From metaverse activations seen by billions to record-breaking sales, to transformative strategies; Cash Labs stands alone as a boutique innovation agency bridging the gap between industry leaders and innovative technological infrastructure.

About David Cash:

Esteemed strategist David Cash, acclaimed for award-winning innovations via his agency Cash Labs. Producing globally witnessed activations seen by billions, Cash Labs expertly navigates Fortune 500 initiatives across XR, AI, and Web3 technologies.

About CAFA:

CAFA was created to celebrate outstanding achievement and emerging talent in the Canadian fashion industry. Mandated to grow a stronger appreciation of Canadian talent both at home and abroad, the goal of CAFA as a national platform is to foster the next generation of Canadian talent through an annual awards show and year-round economic development initiatives. Honouring established and emerging designers, models, image makers, stylists, beauty artists and influencers, the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards has established itself as a premier event in the Canadian fashion industry

