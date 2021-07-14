Cash Logistics Market 2021-2025: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the cash logistics market is expected to have a negative growth.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs.

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Cash Logistics Market Players

Cash Logistik Security AG

The company offers a secure transition from cash to deposit money for the banking sector.

CMS Info Systems Pvt. Ltd.

The company offers ATM services, with daily cash replenishment, 24X7 first-line maintenance for maximum uptime, and other ancillary services.

G4S Plc

Under conventional cash services, the company offers cash in transit (CIT), cash processing, and automated teller machine (ATM) services.

Cash Logistics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cash logistics market is segmented as below:

Service

Cash-in-transit



Cash Management



ATM Service

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

The cash logistics market is driven by the growing preference for outsourcing cash management services by financial institutions. In addition, the increasing demand for ATMs and the rise in cash demand from emerging economies are expected to trigger the cash logistics market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

