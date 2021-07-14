Cash Logistics Market 2021-2025: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "cash logistics market segmented by Service (Cash-in-transit, Cash management, and ATM service) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the cash logistics market size is expected to reach a value of $15.84 bn during 2021-2025?
As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the cash logistics market is expected to have a negative growth.
Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.
The recovery process involves various phases including:
- Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs.
- Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Top 3 Cash Logistics Market Players
Cash Logistik Security AG
The company offers a secure transition from cash to deposit money for the banking sector.
CMS Info Systems Pvt. Ltd.
The company offers ATM services, with daily cash replenishment, 24X7 first-line maintenance for maximum uptime, and other ancillary services.
G4S Plc
Under conventional cash services, the company offers cash in transit (CIT), cash processing, and automated teller machine (ATM) services.
Cash Logistics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cash logistics market is segmented as below:
- Service
- Cash-in-transit
- Cash Management
- ATM Service
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
The cash logistics market is driven by the growing preference for outsourcing cash management services by financial institutions. In addition, the increasing demand for ATMs and the rise in cash demand from emerging economies are expected to trigger the cash logistics market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
