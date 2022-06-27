Cash Logistics Market: APAC to Occupy 35% Market Share|Driven by the Growing Preference for Outsourcing Cash Management Services by Financial Institutions | Technavio

Cash Logistics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our cash logistics market report covers the following areas:

Cash Logistics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The cash logistics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. G4S Plc, GardaWorld Security Corp., GSLS, Global Security Logistics Co, Loomis AB, Prosegur Cash SA, Cash Logistik Security AG, CMS Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Cash Logistics Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The growing preference for outsourcing cash management services by financial institutions is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the cash logistics market. The rise in the number of ATMs has led to the outsourcing of cash management and security. With the increasing global population, there is a rise in the demand for cash. This has boosted the growth of cash logistics services being outsourced by banks and financial institutions. Outsourcing of cash management security and services has reduced cash-in-transit time. Once the cash is handed over to the third-party cash logistics company, any mishap, including loss, misplacement, theft, and others leads to the payment of heavy compensation to the client. Such factors will support the market growth in the coming years.

Trends: The increasing demand for ATMs is key cash logistics market trend that will support the market growth. The frequent withdrawal of cash by retail customers creates the demand for the periodic replenishment of cash. Such activities lead to high costs for banks in terms of the labor cost, hiring teller staff, and the opportunity costs of keeping large amounts of cash in ATMs.Using a cash recycler system is similar to putting a vault between two tellers, but with a superior cash management system. Cash recycling at modern ATMs with a cash recycler thus helps financial Institutions optimize their operations at a lower cost, by eliminating the costs incurred on resources, like a teller and a vault, for managing the cash balance.

Cash Logistics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Service

Cash-in-transit



Cash Management



ATM Service

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Cash Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.66 Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled G4S Plc, GardaWorld Security Corp., GSLS, Global Security Logistics Co, Loomis AB, Prosegur Cash SA, Cash Logistik Security AG, CMS Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Cash-in-transit - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cash management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ATM service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Brink's Inc.

Cash Logistik Security AG

CMS Info Systems Pvt. Ltd.

G4S Plc

GardaWorld Security Corp.

GSLS

Global Security Logistics Co.

Loomis AB

Prosegur Cash SA

Security and Intelligence Services ( India ) Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

