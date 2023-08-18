Cash Logistics Market size to grow by USD 20.26 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growing preference for outsourcing cash management services by financial institutions to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cash logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 20.26 billion, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cash Logistics Market
Cash logistics market – Company Analysis
Company Landscape - The cash logistics market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer cash logistics in the market are AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Allied Universal, AXIOM Armored, CMS Info Systems Ltd., GardaWorld Security Corp., Global Security Logistics Co., GSLS, Knightguard Protection Services Pty Ltd., Linfox Pty Ltd., Loomis AB, Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Radiant Cash Management Services, SecureCash, SIS Ltd., The Brinks Co., Titan Armored Inc., TRABLISA, Transguard Group LLC, Writer Business Services Pvt. Ltd., and ZIEMANN SECURITY Holding GmbH and others.

Company Offerings

  • AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. - The company offers cash logistics services under the brand Securevalue India.
  • Allied Universal - The company offers cash logistics services under the brand G4S Ltd. Also, the company provides security, professional, and technology services.
  • AXIOM Armored - The company offers cash logistics services such as cash in transit, cash management, and ATM replenishment.

Cash Logistics Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, and others), and service (cash-in-transit, cash management, and atm service)

  • The financial institutions segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This segment includes banks, credit unions, and other financial service providers that handle high-volume cash transactions. These institutions often need to transport cash safely and reliably to and from branches, ATMs, and other locations, and this is where cash logistics companies come into play. In addition, member-owned credit unions, which are like banks, also need cash logistics services. Although they often have fewer branches than banks, they still handle a significant portion of cash transactions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the cash logistics market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the cash logistics market.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth by 2027. Australia, India, China, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea have large portions of the world's population that are unbanked and dependent on cash transactions. This presents a significant growth opportunity for the market in this region. In addition, increased foreign trade and investment and growing security concerns in the region are also driving growth. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Cash Logistics MarketMarket Dynamics

Key Drivers 

Growing preference for outsourcing cash management services by financial institutions is the key factor driving market growth. The outsourcing of cash management and security is due to the increasing number of ATMs globally. The volume of cash processed by ATMs is expected to exceed the volume of cash processed by bankers, thus, increasing the need for specialized cash logistics. Another factor driving the market is the growing acceptance of automated cash management solutions. Furthermore, automated cash management solutions help retailers analyze cash inventories and provide finance and operations teams with clear insight into cash activity across all branches. Hence, the growing preference for outsourcing cash management services is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increasing demand for ATMs is a major trend in the market. There is a growing demand for automated cash recycling in ATMs and self-service cash recycling machines.

Significant challenges

The highly competitive cash logistics market is a significant challenge restricting market growth. This is because there are still many untapped regions such as Asia and Africa.

What are the key data covered in this Cash Logistics Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cash logistics market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size of the cash logistics market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the cash logistics market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cash logistics market companies.

Cash Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.16%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 20.26 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.49

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Allied Universal, AXIOM Armored, CMS Info Systems Ltd., GardaWorld Security Corp., Global Security Logistics Co., GSLS, Knightguard Protection Services Pty Ltd., Linfox Pty Ltd., Loomis AB, Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Radiant Cash Management Services, SecureCash, SIS Ltd., The Brinks Co., Titan Armored Inc., TRABLISA, Transguard Group LLC, Writer Business Services Pvt. Ltd., and ZIEMANN SECURITY Holding GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

