Cash Offers Marketplace Clever Offers Tops $1 Billion in Home Sales, Tripling Transactions in 18 Months

Clever Offers closed its most recent 1,000 sales in roughly six months, its fastest thousand sales to date, while annual closing volume has more than doubled.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cash offer marketplace Clever Offers has topped $1 billion in home sales, closing more than 3,500 transactions since its first sale in 2020, with the majority coming in the last 12 months alone. Clever Offers is owned by Clever Real Estate, a nationwide discount real estate broker where sellers can compare full-service, low-commission agents.

Clever Offers is a free service that lets sellers compare offers from companies that buy houses for cash along with a traditional agent listing. Options include traditional cash offers, cash offers with a second payment upon resale, a short-term MLS listing of as little as seven days, or a standard open-market listing.

Over the past year, home sellers who compared offers saw an average difference of $66,735 between the initial offer and final sale price.

Clever Offers has also seen significant acceleration in transaction volume, closing 1,734 deals over the past 12 months, a 123% increase from the 776 transactions it closed during the previous 12-month period.

"What we really do is bring clarity to a confusing market for sellers who need to move fast," said Clever Offers Co-Founder and President Ben Mizes. "Sellers can compare a range of cash offers against newer, innovative solutions and a traditional listing in one place and make the best choice for their needs in a fraction of the usual time."

Those sales reflect the range of people who turn to the platform for a way to sell a house fast on timelines the open market can't accomodate, whether they are relocating for a job, settling an estate, or navigating a divorce.

Clever Offers' growth has quickened with each successive milestone. The platform reached its first 1,000 sales in December 2024, then doubled to 2,000 a year later before crossing 3,000 in June 2026, just six months later. If the current trajectory holds, the platform expects to reach 4,000 sales within roughly four months in October 2026.

"$1 billion in sales says the model works. It doesn't say we're finished," Clever Offers Manager Drake Shadwell said. "We're still improving Clever Offers week over week, and we'll keep growing until every person making a real estate move gets the best option available for their situation, not just the one that found them first."

Clever Offers has now closed transactions in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., giving sellers across the country a way to weigh their options without committing to a traditional listing.

About Clever Offers

Clever Offers is a free cash offers marketplace for homeowners who need to sell a house fast or for cash. Instead of fielding a single unsolicited bid, sellers compare vetted cash home buyers and we-buy-houses-for-cash companies side by side with a top local realtor, weighing traditional cash offers against options such as a cash offer with a second payment upon resale, an MLS listing for as little as seven days, and a standard open-market listing.

About Clever Real Estate

Clever Real Estate allows sellers to compare top-rated discount real estate brokers and low-commission realtors in their local area. Clever's content reaches over 12 million readers annually, and its nationwide agent matching service has a 4.9-star Trustpilot rating across more than 4,300 customer reviews. Since launching in 2017, Clever has reached over $16.7 billion in real estate sold, matched over 248,000 customers with realtors, and saved consumers over $250 million on commission fees. Clever's network spans over 13,000 agents across all 50 states.

CONTACT:

Nicole Lehman

Clever Real Estate

[email protected]

724-719-0406

SOURCE Clever Offers