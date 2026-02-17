New Data: 85% of American Homeowners Faced Unexpected Repair Costs Last Year

Over one-third of American homeowners (38%) spent at least $5,000 on home renovation projects last year, and 23% spent at least $10,000.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- About 85% of homeowners spent money on an unplanned home repair in 2025, according to a new report from Clever Offers , a platform owned by Clever Real Estate that allows home sellers on tight timelines to explore their selling options.

Half of American homeowners (50%) say their home needs repairs or renovations that they can't afford right now, and two-thirds (65%) admit they've ignored a home maintenance task within the past five years.

How much did you spend or do you plan to spend on renovations in the following years? How much did you spend on unplanned repairs in 2025?

Putting off maintenance resulted in repairs that could have been avoided for nearly 1 in 3 homeowners (29%). Of those, 72% spent at least $1,000 on a preventable repair, and 44% spent at least $5,000.

Among homeowners who have renovated in the past five years, 70% went over budget, and 58% have at least one regret — including spending too much money (22%) and the renovation taking too long (16%).

Nearly one-third (30%) of homeowners have gone into debt completing a renovation project, and 19% have had to stop a project early due to unexpected costs.

Over half of homeowners (58%) have nothing saved for emergency repairs. Among those with savings for renovations, 32% have less than $5,000 and 60% have less than $10,000.

With the cost of home maintenance already straining Americans, the majority (60%) are concerned that tariffs will further increase the cost of repairs and maintenance.

About three-quarters of homeowners (73%) say they've already adjusted their renovation plans due to rising material costs.

Nearly half of Americans (46%) plan to spend more on renovations in 2026 than in 2025, including 46% who expect to spend $5,000 or more and 28% who plan to spend at least $10,000.

Although half of homeowners (51%) say they've spent more on renovations than planned since purchasing their home, 64% would rather renovate than move to a home that's already been remodeled.

The typical American reports spending a whopping 17 hours per month — or 204 hours per year — on home maintenance.

Read the full report at: https://cleveroffers.com/research/home-renovation-trends-2026/

About Clever Offers

Clever Offers is a platform that empowers sellers who need to sell quickly or for cash to compare options and make informed decisions. Clever Offers' free service connects sellers with vetted cash buyers and top local realtors, allowing them to evaluate traditional cash offers alongside options such as cash offers with a second payment upon resale, listing on the MLS for as little as 7 days, and standard open-market listings.

About Clever

Clever Real Estate 's content reaches over 10 million readers annually, and its nationwide agent matching service has a 5.0-star Trustpilot rating across 3,900+ customer reviews. Since launching in 2017, Clever has reached $15.2 billion in real estate sold, matched 200,000+ customers with realtors, and saved consumers over $220 million on commission fees. Clever's network spans 18,000 agents across all 50 states.

