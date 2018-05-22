Cash4Life Awards Another $1,000 a Week For Life, This Time in Westmoreland County

The ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn, 08-18-22-37-44, but not the green Cash Ball, 01, to win an annuity prize valued at $52,000 a year for life, or a cash prize of $1 million, less applicable tax withholding.

The selling retailer, Valero, 171 Wendel Road, Irwin, earns a $5,000 bonus.

A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash4Life ticket sold in Chester County for the May 10 drawing won a prize of $1,000 a week for life, or $1 million cash. It was sold at Thorndale Beverage, 65 N. Bailey Road, Thorndale.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Cash4Life winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

The holder of any annuity prize-winning ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at Lottery headquarters in Middletown, Dauphin County. Claims may be filed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Players should check every ticket, every time. Lower-tier prizes may be claimed at a Lottery retailer.

Last fiscal year, Lottery players in Westmoreland County won more than $95.8 million and programs that benefit older residents received more than $35.1 million in Lottery funds.

How to play Cash4Life: Each play costs $2. Players choose five numbers from 1-60 and one number from 1-4, the green Cash Ball. Players may choose their own numbers using a playslip or opt for computer-selected Quick Pick numbers. Cash4Life offers a top prize of $1,000 a day for life, a second prize of $1,000 a week for life, plus seven other ways to win. Drawings are held each Monday and Thursday at 9 p.m. and tickets can be purchased up to 10 draws in advance. Approximate chances of winning: top prize: 1 in 21.8 million; second prize: 1 in 7.3 million; overall/any prize: 1 in 8.

As with any multi-state game, Cash4Life prizes must be cashed in the state where the winning ticket was sold.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lottery Media Relations, 717-702-8008

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cash4life-awards-another-1-000-a-week-for-life-this-time-in-westmoreland-county-300652905.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Lottery

Related Links

http://www.palottery.com

