Cash4shooz, a Brand of Funds2Orgs, Announces Its Website Relaunch

Wayne Elsey, CEO, Cash4shooz said of the relaunch, "We're excited to have brought in Cash4shooz into the Funds2Orgs brands. Because of the demand in the market, our team has decided that the best niche for Cash4shooz was in the education sector working with affiliate school groups, such as PTA's and PTO's. Cash4shooz has the same commitment to excellence, fundraising results, marketing and logistics support as the other Funds2Orgs brands, and so we believe that school groups will like this 'no calorie' fundraiser. There's no need to sell candy or cookie dough. All groups affiliated with schools have to do to raise thousands of dollars is to collect gently worn, used and new shoes."

For information about Cash4shooz, and what the company can do for your school group, please visit NoCalorieFundraiser.com to learn more about its shoe drive fundraising ideas.

About Cash4shooz

Cash4shooz was acquired by its competitor and leading shoe drive fundraising company in the United States and Canada, Funds2Orgs, in April 2018 for an undisclosed sum. Cash4shooz joins the other portfolio of brands under the umbrella of Funds2Orgs that include Sneakers4Funds and Shoes With Heart. Together, the four companies have the most significant market share of all shoe drive companies in the United States. Cash4shooz's target market is in the education sector and with affiliate school groups, such as PTA and PTO organizations looking for a fun and creative fundraiser that does not require them to sell empty calories, such as candy, and other merchandise.

