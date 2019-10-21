Cashaa Is Announcing It Will Enable Its Users to Buy and Sell BTC for INR From 23 October 2019

On the occasion of Diwali, an Indian festival for wealth and prosperity, Cashaa will be enabling INR deposits and purchases of crypto in India for Indian residents, up to 1 crore INR per month.

With more than 5 Million crypto users in India currently left without any stable option, Cashaa expects many of them will opt for Cashaa including buying the required 2,500 CAS required to access the new service.

Other than solving a pressuring issue for crypto enthusiasts in India, the new service will also increase CAS utility, as it adds to the multiple CAS use cases : CAS holders worldwide can participate in the staking program for individual users and get a quarterly revenue share, personal and business users can pay for transaction fees and get a discount, business users can pay their onboarding fee and get access to the required account limits, complementary services, and more.

Since Cashaa's banking services launch in May 2019, CAS has become one of the few tokens with an increasing real-life utility with strong use cases, as Cashaa's crypto-friendly bank accounts have received a huge demand including more than 700 business signups, many of which are in the process of onboarding.

CAS is currently available at Binance DEX and Cashaa wallet.

For more information about Cashaa, see here .

Contact:

Janina Lowisz

+44-(0)7482670036

SOURCE Cashaa

