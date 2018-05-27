Cashaa Will Enable Payments for the Billion Dollar Freelancer Marketplace Industry

Cashaa announces its strategic partnership with Boon Tech, a blockchain based no-fee freelance marketplace in which businesses and freelancers meet to carry out transactions involving freelance services. Unlike their competitors (Upwork, Fiverr, Freelancer) that charge 20% fees, Boon Tech is not only free, but it is the world's first decentralized job marketplace that is powered by artificial intelligence. According to Nasdaq 43% of the U.S. workforce will be freelancers by 2020. Boon Tech marketplace is live and already onboarded thousands of customers from all over the world.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/697386/Cashaa.jpg )



Thanks to this partnership, Boon Tech users can utilize Cashaa as a way to make payments. Boon Tech will be using the Cashaa exchange, money transfer services, as well as the Cashaa wallet. The Cashaa platform will be integrated with a freelancer marketplace, where users can send and receive money and pay Boon Tech services. As a result of this partnership, Cashaa has the potential to gain millions of new users that will have access to all its services. Cashaa is working to build a unique digital wallet which will enable users to send money instantly to 210 countries. The Cashaa wallet is a smart digital wallet that changes legacy banking. The integrated Cashaa wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. Through this partnership, CAS Tokens which are native to the Cashaa network will become a key token for millions of freelancers and businesses across the globe.

CAS tokens can be acquired through multiple exchanges, see the list here.

For more information, see Mr. Rajesh Pavithran (Boon Tech CEO) and Mr. Kumar Gaurav (Cashaa CEO) discussing and explaining all the benefits of their partnership HERE.

To keep up to date with the latest Cashaa news and partnerships, please visit: https://cashaa.com

