Cashbook Announces New Addition to Sales Team in North America

CASHBOOK WELCOMES CRAIG BOLTON AS SENIOR SOLUTION CONSULTANT FOR NORTH AMERICA

LIMERICK, Ireland, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Bolton has joined the North American Team for Cashbook. Craig strengthens Cashbook's presence in North America with 25+ years of experience in finance, sales and ERP businesses. Craig's unique skill set will accelerate the acquisition of new business for Cashbook. Craig has deep ERP experience in Infor's XA, BPCS, LX, Oracle's JDE World, JDE Enterprise One and NetSuite.

Cashbook CEO Greg Coulter is excited about the potential. "Craig was always a trusted partner during his time at Infor and built up a deep appreciation of Cashbook's capabilities. He has an extensive amount of financial expertise, combining a deep understanding of the ROI behind automated cash application, collections and deductions. With strategic insight and attention to detail, Craig is exceptionally well suited to advise our clients how they implement Cashbook."

Craig is also excited about joining Cashbook, and has hit the ground running. "I'm excited to be joining the North American Cashbook Team at such a pivotal stage in its growth. Having followed the company for many years, I see a significant opportunity for Cashbook to gain strong traction across multiple industries and ERPs. The demand for automated cash application and collections is clear, and Cashbook is exceptionally well positioned to capitalise on it. Looking forward to working closely with clients to deliver measurable ROI across their financial operations."

Craig is joining an expanding sales team in Cashbook and brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the role. Cashbook revenue has grown 20% year-on-year for the last five years, and 2026 is expected to exceed this trend. Cashbook's recently enhanced Collections and Deductions modules further strengthen its offering, creating a true invoice-to-cash platform. The opportunity for more growth in North America is incredible.

Since 1992, Cashbook been applying a special blend of finance and technology expertise for large organizations around the globe. Their experienced team have a deep understanding of Cash Application, Collections, Deductions, Accounts Payable and Bank Reconciliation as well as banking and ERP technologies and processes. They have a fully integrated cash management software platform implemented in over 25 countries, in a multiplicity of demanding environments for 100+ global companies and organizations.

SOURCE Cashbook Limited