Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice announces rebranding to Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores

Since 1955, Smart Foodservice has been providing a convenient and economical solution, selling foodservice supplies to businesses, non-profit organizations and households. With smaller and more convenient locations, the retailer has been able to reach more customers and expand into new markets and states becoming one of the premier store-based foodservice suppliers. Smart Foodservice will continue to utilize the day-to-day business model and add warehouse stores across its markets. This approach will not only better emphasize the go-to market strategy, but will also offer restaurants and businesses the same competitive advantage that is available to some of the largest foodservice operators.

"The updated name better reflects our mission and provides a much clearer message to current and future customers about the products and services we offer. This new name is a much more accurate reflection of who we are and what we do," said Derek Jones, President, Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores and Executive Vice President, Smart & Final.

Headquartered near Portland, Oregon, Smart Foodservice is a subsidiary of Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and has operated throughout the Northwest for more than 60 years. The division currently has 63 wholesale stores located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Utah catering to the foodservice industry.

Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores is a chain of warehouse-format stores catering to the foodservice industry based in Portland, Oregon. For over 60 years, the company has offered a wide-range of larger quantity products in a convenient one-stop shop. As of the time of release, the Company operated 63 warehouse stores in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Montana. Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores is the foodservice division of Smart & Final Stores, LLC (NYSE: SFS), headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), California. For more information, please visit the Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores website at www.smartfoodservice.com.

