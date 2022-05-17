Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market worth $564 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market by product (PF Resins, Epoxy Resins, Epoxy Curing Agents, Surfactants, Polyols), application (Adhesive, Coating, Foam, Laminate, Personal Care), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the CNSL market size is estimated to be USD 393 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 564 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2027. Increasing demand from the chemical and petrochemical industries, the rising demand for natural resources for various applications are significantly driving the market globally.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=22323905

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market"

99 – Tables

38 – Figures

135 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cashew-nutshell-liquid-market-22323905.html

Epoxy curing agents segment accounted for the largest share of the cashew nutshell liquid market in 2021.

Epoxy curing agents are required in different chemistries in a broad range of applications. Coating manufacturers use epoxy curing agents in several areas such as industrial, marine, protective coatings, transportation, and flooring applications. Adhesives manufacturers uses solutions for structural, building and construction, automotive and electronic systems. Low viscosity, solvent free epoxy curing agents are used in composite applications as well. The faster curing time of epoxy primers reduces downtime and increases productivity. CNSL-based epoxy curing agents provide great protection. Other CNSL-based epoxy curing agents provide excellent corrosion protection.

Coatings is projected to be the largest segment of cashew nutshell liquid market during the forecast period.

CNSL is cured and polymerized to provide resins that act as high-quality coating materials. These resins are utilized for anti-corrosive protective coatings. The most crucial application is in marine vessels and finishing boat coatings. These CNSL-based coatings are used in chemical factories to protect the machinery and equipment from corrosion and deterioration.

Request Sample Pages:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=22323905

Europe is the largest cashew nutshell liquid market in the forecast period

The CNSL market in Europe is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, and Rest of Europe. The chemical industry is a significant part of the region's economy. The growth is driven by investments made in this region by global chemical companies. Though the steady European economic recovery is expected to drive the market, the adoption of several strict regulations against the use of petroleum-based products is likely to challenge the market growth in the region.

The key players profiled in the timber laminating adhesives market report are Cardolite Company (U.S.A), Pelmer International (U.S.A), Senesel (Poland), Sridevi Group (India).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=22323905

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market by Type (Single-stage, Two-stage), Material Type (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Others), Flow Rate (25 – 600 M3H; 600 – 3,000 M3H; 3,000 – 10,000 M3H; Over 10,000 M3H), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/liquid-ring-vacuum-pump-market-231761054.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cashew-nutshell-liquid-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cashew-nutshell-liquid.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets