Cashfree Payments Unlocks India for the World, Cross-Border Suite Now Live Across 40 Countries

BANGALORE, India, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cashfree Payments, India's first licensed cross-border payment provider, announced that its cross-border payments suite is now fully operational for businesses across 40 countries through partnership and direct integration, spanning North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. With this capability expansion, businesses in these markets can accept payments from Indian consumers through local payment methods like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), RuPay cards, debit and credit cards across major networks, and net banking from their Indian customers without establishing a local entity.

Cashfree Payments can now enable global businesses in e-commerce, SaaS, travel, and digital goods seeking to access India's fast-growing consumer base where payment localisation is directly tied to conversion.

Commenting on this expansion, Akash Sinha, Co-founder & CEO, Cashfree Payments said, "India's consumer economy is growing rapidly, driven by one of the world's largest bases of digitally active consumers. This is a market global businesses cannot afford to ignore. However, one of the deepest challenges for them has been offering a seamless payment experience. Indian consumers are used to paying by local methods like UPI or RuPay credit or debit cards. Entering this market, without offering these payment methods has a direct impact on customer conversions. We wanted to bridge this gap for international merchants and make it easier for them to tap into the growing consumer economy of India. These capabilities are currently availed by merchants in these 40 countries but can be extended to other global merchants in other countries too."

India's consumer economy is set to become the second largest in the world by 2030, growing by 46%. Yet, international businesses find it difficult to sell to India. They rely on international card networks to receive payments which excludes a large portion of Indian consumers who don't have credit cards or haven't activated international payments on their cards. Hence, failure rates are as high as 40%. With integrations with Cashfree Payments, international businesses will now experience payments success rate of 88%+ by collecting through local payment methods.

The company is enabling businesses in these countries to tap into the Indian market through partnership with global payment aggregators and direct integration with businesses. Targeting USD 250–300 million in cross-border payments processed monthly, Cashfree is actively looking to deepen its network of global payment aggregator partnerships and expand into more countries.

SOURCE Cashfree Payments