CASHLESS GAMING AND CASINO LOYALTY SYSTEM INNOVATOR AND LEADER, ACRES MANUFACTURING TO PARTICIPATE AT THE B RILEY SECURITIES 23RD ANNUAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON MAY 24

News provided by

Acres Manufacturing

18 May, 2023, 13:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acres Manufacturing Company ("Acres"), a leading casino loyalty and cashless gaming technology innovator, announced today that John Acres, Founder, and Noah Acres are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the B Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Both members of management will also host one-one-on meetings with institutional investors that day.

Investors with questions about Acres or those with interest in conducting a conference call or meeting with management can contact the Company's investor relations firm, JCIR, at (212) 835-8500 or via email at [email protected] 

Acres invites casino operators investors and operators interested in the significant benefits of its innovative Cashless Casino technology solution to view the Company's recently released position paper, available here.

About Acres
Acres is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation™, the first-of-its-kind casino management system. Foundation provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. Acres was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres and Foundation, visit acresmanufacturing.com.

SOURCE Acres Manufacturing

Also from this source

ACRES MANUFACTURING INTRODUCES NEW TICKET-BASED BONUSING SOLUTION ENABLED BY REVOLUTIONARY FOUNDATION™ TECHNOLOGY

ROLLING HILLS CASINO & RESORT TO DEPLOY ACRES' CASHLESS CASINO APPLICATION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.