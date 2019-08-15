CashMD Launches Next Generation Healthcare Platform, Bringing Transparency to Healthcare Industry

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CashMD today announced the launch of cashmd.com, a one-of-a-kind online healthcare platform offering transparent pricing for virtually all healthcare-related procedures in a desired location. The new platform will revolutionize the healthcare industry for patients, medical professionals and politicians alike.

Currently, American patients are underserved and frustrated by a healthcare system that leaves them feeling powerless and oftentimes confused. CashMD embodies the concept that transparency is the foundation of any economically functional system. Transparency in healthcare pricing is a non-partisan concept that has acquired universal support and weighs heavily on the minds of the American public and government officials.

"We are pleased to provide a solution to current healthcare system frustrations," said Dr. Denny Brummett, Founder of CashMD. "CashMD is a 'one stop shop' offering pricing that is fair and transparent, offering flexibility and expedience to American patients and the healthcare industry."

The launch of CashMD will ignite a paradigm shift in the healthcare industry through a smart, streamlined approach to align healthcare providers and patients by simplifying access to care and compensation. With CashMD, patients can efficiently compare local providers' prices, make a selection, and book an appointment. The platform allows patients to choose their path to better health and financial peace of mind -with no surprise billing. For healthcare providers, CashMD provides a simple, cash pay model, designed to help providers attract new patients, realize revenues faster and restore the autonomy to make the best treatment decisions for their patients.

The startup is planning a full market launch in the Fall of 2019, and is now enabling early-access registrations at www.cashmd.com .

CashMD, a startup founded in 2017, brings patients and healthcare providers together more effectively and efficiently, by eliminating unnecessary healthcare costs and restrictions.

