Cashmere Agency Appoints Advertising Veteran Chuka Schneider as Group Account Director

A proven business leader with nearly 20 years of direct advertising account experience, Schneider's demonstrated ability to mine insights, develop strategies and build brand identities and stories that drive sales has helped build iconic brands like Burger King, Coke Zero and Volkswagen.

"Cashmere is the first choice for progressive brands that understand the agency's power to help them resonate with today's audiences and it is the place where the most creative people in our industry want to work," said Schneider. "Their understanding of young, diverse and multicultural audiences is unparalleled, and I am thrilled to be on board."

In his previous roles, Schneider successfully managed multi-million dollar client portfolios and brings his wealth of experience and knowledge in the brand and entertainment space to Cashmere. He was most recently at Deutsch, where he served as SVP, Group Account Director and worked with brands from Sprint and Taco Bell to Uber and 7-Eleven.

"Chuka's previous experience, which is at the crux of creative thinking and having a deep understanding of large, culturally relevant ideas will blend seamlessly with Cashmere's culture-first approach to work," said Rona Mercado, Senior Vice President, Accounts. "His work ethic and values are perfectly aligned with Cashmere's vision and focus of the new general market and multicultural world we live in. We are looking forward to the fresh perspective Chuka will bring to our current clients and working with him to bring Cashmere to the next level."

Cashmere Agency is an award-winning shop and is a lifestyle-marketing company comprised of a diverse collective of minds from the worlds of entertainment, advertising, and new media. Cashmere Agency specializes in identifying trends to create and execute campaigns that resonate in and drive culture. Cashmere Agency utilizes social media, creative strategy, digital trends, experiential, influencer and public relations strategies to provide full-service support for campaigns and brands.

Cashmere Agency's diverse client roster includes top brands and entertainment companies, including: BMW of North America, Jack in the Box, Sundial Brands, SheaMoisture, Google, adidas, Lyft, Diageo, Beats by Dre, Disney, Marvel, ABC, Turner Broadcasting, FX, Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Netflix, Amazon, FOX and more. Cashmere Agency has been recognized as a leading force within the Creative Industry and has been the recipient of multiple awards; including 2019 Cannes Lions Creative Award, The Clio Awards, AdColor, A100 and named AdAge's Multicultural 2019 Agency of the Year.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Cashmere Agency also has an office in New York. For more information about Cashmere Agency, please visit www.cashmereagency.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn @cashmereagency.

