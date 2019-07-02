Cashmere Agency Hires Influencer Industry Expert Kisha Maldonado-Madrid, As Vice President, Influencer Marketing

"I'm so excited to join Cashmere's influencer team," said Maldonado-Madrid. "Cashmere has been partnering and creating with Influencers before it was a hot-button marketing catch phrase. There is something unique about the level of respect and understanding that Cashmere has for Influencers and content creators who are a part of our network," said Kisha Maldonado-Madrid. "After years of working in this space, Cashmere understands how to deliver strong returns on investment for our clients. As influencer marketing continues to grow and take on different shapes, I look forward to creating innovative result-driven campaigns to truly impact culture."

An industry expert in communications, branding, strategy, entertainment marketing and the talent influencer relations space for nearly two decades, Maldonado-Madrid has spent years working with brands like YouTube, Macy's, Evian Natural Spring Water, Hennessy, Nickelodeon and more. Her diverse knowledge and experience is perfectly aligned with Cashmere's wide range of entertainment and brand clientele.

"Our approach at Cashmere has always been culture-first and our influencer division is a testament to that," said Ryan Ford, Chief Creative Officer and Executive Vice President. "The role that influencers play in the entertainment and brand space is critical to creating successful campaigns. Kisha is among one of the most talented executives in this space and we're happy to have her as a part of our team to continue to deepen our expertise and widen our offerings in the influencer sphere."

Cashmere Agency is an award-winning shop and is a lifestyle-marketing company comprised of a diverse collective of minds from the worlds of entertainment, advertising and new media. Cashmere Agency specializes in identifying trends to create and execute campaigns that resonate in and drive culture. Cashmere Agency utilizes social media, creative strategy, digital trends, experiential, influencer and public relations strategies to provide full service support for campaigns and brands.

Cashmere Agency's diverse client roster includes top brands and entertainment companies, including: BMW of North America, Jack in the Box, Sundial Brands, SheaMoisture, Google, adidas, Lyft, Diageo, Beats by Dre, Disney, Marvel, ABC, Turner Broadcasting, FX, Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Netflix, Amazon, FOX and more. Cashmere Agency has been recognized as a leading force within the Creative Industry and has been the recipient of multiple awards; including 2019 Cannes Lions Creative Award, The Clio Awards, AdColor, A100 and named AdAge's Multicultural 2019 Agency of the Year.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Cashmere Agency also has an office in New York. For more information about Cashmere Agency, please visit www.cashmereagency.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn @cashmereagency.

