Cashmere Clothing Market size to grow by USD 829.46 million from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alyki , Autumn Cashmere Inc. and Birdie London, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The cashmere clothing market is estimated to grow by USD 829.46 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.42%. The cashmere clothing market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer cashmere clothing market are Alyki, Autumn Cashmere Inc., Birdie London, Citizen Cashmere Ltd., Ermenegildo Zegna N.V, GOBI Cashmere Europe GmbH, Gold Brothers, Harrods Ltd., James Johnston and Company of Elgin Ltd., Jennie Cashmere Inc., JM Knitwear Pvt. Ltd., John Hanly and Co Ltd, KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE, KINROSS CASHMERE, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Om Cashmeres, Pringle of Scotland, Pure Collection, SOFIACASHMERE, and TSE and Cashmere House Inc. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cashmere Clothing Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Alyki - The company offers cashmere clothing such as Candy SW, Desert SW, and Ocean FW.

The company offers cashmere clothing such as Candy SW, Desert SW, and Ocean FW. Autumn Cashmere Inc. - The company offers cashmere clothing such as Boxy color block mesh, Distressed shaker crew, and Printed watercolor floral cardigan.

The company offers cashmere clothing such as Boxy color block mesh, Distressed shaker crew, and Printed watercolor floral cardigan. Birdie London - The company offers cashmere clothing such as Signature birdie zip jumper.

The company offers cashmere clothing such as Signature birdie zip jumper. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market. By geography, Europe is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional cashmere clothing market growth is attributed to the expected growth of the fashion industry and the presence of many high-end and high-end fashion companies in this region. Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Growing influence of different marketing strategies on customers' purchase decisions

Growing influence of different marketing strategies on customers' purchase decisions Key Trend - Growing adoption of omnichannel retailing

- Growing adoption of omnichannel retailing Major Challenges - High price of cashmere clothing

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the offline segment is significant during the forecast period. Department stores are a key part of the offline distribution channel and they offer reasonable luxury products that are on sale or remain from the previous season. This makes them an attractive choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for premium products at lower prices. Furthermore, various department stores around the world deliver luxury products at reasonable prices.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Sample Report

Related Reports:

The global yoga clothing market size is estimated to grow by USD 17,150.75 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 7.15%.

The triathlon clothing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.77% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 851.31 million.

Cashmere Clothing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.3 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, China, Italy, UK, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio