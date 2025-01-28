CashorTrade Unveils 4.0 App on Bloomberg TV during INTIX, Leads the Face Value Ticket Movement in 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CashorTrade, the leader in the Face Value Ticket Movement and the world's only fan-to-fan social ticketing platform, unveiled its highly anticipated 4.0 app at Bloomberg TV in New York City. The launch coincides with Intix 2025, and marks a major milestone in CashorTrade's mission to overhaul the outdated, scalper-driven resale market. With a seamless API integration with primary ticketing companies, a powerhouse advisory board, a cutting-edge platform, strategic partnerships, and a seat at the table for ticketing legislation, CashorTrade is set to create a fairer, transparent ticketing ecosystem in 2025.

Founded in 2009 by activists Dusty and Brando Rich, CashorTrade started as a grassroots initiative that has rallied over a million fans to demand a fair marketplace built for and by real fans. The new 4.0 app offers an API integration with primary ticketers, confirming face value ticket prices, ensuring authenticity, and providing in-app transfers to finalize ticket trades seamlessly within CashorTrade. New charity tools will provide artists with a way to fund non-profit initiatives directly through the ticketing process like CashorTrade does for Phish's WaterWheel Foundation.

"This is an exciting time for ticketing, and the moment in history we have been waiting for," says Dusty, co-founder of CashorTrade. "With the new 4.0 app, partnerships with artists who are vocal for change, venues, and primary ticketing companies, and fair ticketing legislation, fans can count on having a trusted place to access live events without exploitation. We're thrilled to showcase this solution at INTIX and disrupt the market in 2025."

Advisory Board: Top Industry Leaders Back the Movement

CashorTrade's mission is strengthened by a first-class advisory board, featuring top industry leaders past and present like Mark Meyerson (AEG, VP Ticketmaster Music, VP Crowdtorch, Events Locker), Howie Schnee (CEG Presents, HearFirst, SoundVision, Volume.com), Jason Comfort (Head of Tickets and Revenue at Red Light Management), Lawrence Peryer (former senior executive at Amazon, Live Nation, and Warner Music), NBA's Grayson Allen, Ben & Jerry's co-founder Jerry Greenfield, and entrepreneur Jesse Itzler and many more. Their expertise supports CashorTrade's vision for a fair global ticketing system.

"We've assembled a powerhouse team of industry veterans who understand the challenges of ticketing and scaling a socially responsible global business," says Brando, co-founder of CashorTrade. "Together, we'll drive the Face Value Movement forward and create lasting change."

Partnerships

CashorTrade's app launch coincides with new partnerships with primary ticketing companies, artists, and venues, providing a trusted resale solution that benefits fans and organizers alike. Past & present partnerships include artists like Tyler Childers, Billy Strings, Goose, the String Cheese Incident, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Sylvan Esso, and many more as well as festivals like High Sierra Music Festival, DelFest, FloydFest to scratch the surface.

Legislative Advocacy: FIXTHETIX

As the only secondary ticketing platform on the steering committee of FIXTHETIX, an initiative of the National Independent Venue Association, CashorTrade advocates for the Fans First Act and the Tickets Act to protect fans and combat scalping.

Looking Ahead: Scaling the Global Vision

CashorTrade's disruptive app and expanding industry network are reshaping ticketing. Known as the "Airbnb for tickets," the platform empowers fans to demand a model built on trust, community, and transparency. The growing movement is redefining how fans experience live events.

"The 4.0 app will elevate CashorTrade, enabling expansion into sports, theater, and more," says Dusty. "Our ultimate vision is a world where fans can list tickets easily and ensure they reach other true fans, while preserving access to the arts for all, not just the ones willing to take out a second mortgage."

About CashorTrade

CashorTrade is the first social ticketing platform built on transparency, trust, and community. Since 2009, it has enabled fans to buy, sell, and trade tickets at face value, offering a safe, ethical alternative to the secondary market. With cutting-edge technology, strategic partnerships, and a passionate community, CashorTrade leads the Face Value Movement to transform live event ticketing.

For more information, visit CashorTrade or contact Taylor Esche at [email protected] .

