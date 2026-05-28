CashorTrade Unveils Verified Face Value Resale Technology and Expands Fan-First Festival Network to Eight New Partners

Outside Days, XRoads41, moe.Down, WinterWonderGrass, Levitate Music & Arts Festival, Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival, and Country Thunder Music Festivals join a growing network built on verified, fan-first resale, plus a new Outdoorsy partnership to help fans hit the road.

BURLINGTON, Vt., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CashorTrade, the leading fan-to-fan ticket exchange, is making face value the industry standard. Fresh off unveiling Verified Face Value Resale technology at Pollstar Live in Los Angeles, the company opens the 2026 festival season with eight new festival partners and exclusive travel benefits for fans.

Outside Days, XRoads41, moe.Down, WinterWonderGrass, Levitate Music & Arts Festival, Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival, and Country Thunder Music Festivals join a growing network built on verified, fan-first resale.

In a major milestone for the company, CashorTrade has been named an official ticket exchange partner for Outside Days, XRoads41, moe.Down, Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival, Earl Scruggs Music Festival, WinterWonderGrass, Levitate Music & Arts Festival, and Country Thunder Music Festivals, encompassing four Country Thunder Events plus Big Valley Jamboree and Rockin' Thunder. They are joining established partners including FloydFest, DelFest, Green River Festival, and Red Wing Roots.

Verified Face Value Resale

The company recently unveiled a collaboration with Ticketmaster to create an API integration that will now verify the face value of a ticket directly from the source, setting a new standard to protect fans from scalped prices.

"What we introduced at Pollstar Live wasn't a concept, it was a commitment backed by working technology," said Brando Rich, CEO, CashorTrade. "Verifying the face value of a ticket directly from the source before it is listed for resale is a gamechanger. The price isn't something we ask sellers to honor. It's something the technology enforces. That changes everything."

The Festival World Is Taking Notice

Inflated resale prices and fraudulent tickets are endemic across secondary markets. CashorTrade's festival partners chose the platform because tickets stay within their communities rather than being captured by scalpers. For fans, it means paying exactly what the artist and venue intended.

"Festivals are one of the last places where the community still wins," said Craig Snyder, VP of Partnerships at CashorTrade. "Real fans show up when face value is verified at the source. CashorTrade builds buyer confidence and excitement from the moment fans buy their tickets."

"At Baygrass, community and trust are at the heart of everything we do. Partnering with CashorTrade helps keep tickets in the hands of real fans, not scalpers, while giving our community confidence that every resale is fair and verified," says Ron Peremel, Founder & CEO, Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival. "We're excited to see this new technology enhancement build even greater trust with our fans."

Getting There Just Got Easier

CashorTrade is now helping fans get to festivals with a new partnership with Outdoorsy, the leading peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. Members get exclusive travel perks through their membership dashboards:

$150 off RV bookings for CashorTrade Gold members

10% discount on fees for all other platform members

"We're delighted to partner with CashorTrade to help fans enjoy the comfort of 'festival ready' RVs," says Bryan Rucklos, Head of Growth at Outdoorsy. "RV accommodation provide music lovers with an immersive way to experience festivals that a hotel or short term rental can't. Having the RV delivered and set up at the venue also allows fans a stress-free rental experience."

Leading the Face Value Movement

CashorTrade enters the 2026 festival season as the infrastructure behind a more honest ticketing ecosystem, one where face value is verified, festival communities are protected, and the road to the show is as accessible as the show itself. Verified Face Value Resale has a name, technology behind it, and a network of festivals and fans ready to prove what this industry looks like when it puts people first.

For more information, visit cashortrade.org.

Contact: Taylor Esche

[email protected]

918-520-8229

More on CashorTrade: CashorTrade is the leading fan-to-fan ticket exchange dedicated to face value transactions. The company pioneered Verified Face Value Resale, a first-of-its-kind technology standard that confirms ticket prices directly from primary market sources at the point of resale. With a growing network of festival partners and a community built on transparency, trust, and fairness, CashorTrade is establishing the infrastructure for a more equitable live music industry. For more information, visit www.cashortrade.org.

SOURCE CashorTrade