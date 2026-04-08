CashPro App Usage Rises 20% as Clients Approve $38,000 in Payments Every Second

"The CashPro App has been our saving grace," said Daylon Bailey, Treasury Operations Manager of Highgate Hotels and member of the CashPro North America Board. "It helps me make decisions everyday – including whether to approve someone's access, or to release a wire. For payment approvals, I may not be near my laptop, but if I am expecting a payment that needs to go out, I can pull out my phone and quickly validate information without delay."

The drivers of mobile adoption

Several converging dynamics drove the 20% year-over-year surge in CashPro App sign-ins.

"Mobile has moved from convenience to necessity—serving as a powerful companion to established treasury operations as clients navigate market volatility, evolving workforce expectations, and rapid advancements in mobile-native security and AI," said Jennifer Sanctis, CashPro Product Executive at Bank of America. "These forces are reshaping how treasurers work, and mobile has set itself apart by providing immediate access to information for critical decision-making in moments that matter."

Demand for real-time visibility and AI ‑ driven insights: The CashPro app delivers instant access into cash positions, balances, and – since November 2025 – Investment Grade Bond market data through Capital Markets Insights and its AI‑driven Trade Evaluation Driver score helping finance teams assess market conditions and relative value directly from their mobile device.

The CashPro app delivers instant access into cash positions, balances, and – since November 2025 – Investment Grade Bond market data through Capital Markets Insights and its AI‑driven score helping finance teams assess market conditions and relative value directly from their mobile device. Adoption of biometric authentication via QR Sign In: Enabling a seamless, secure connection to CashPro Online and extending familiar consumer experiences – such as QR codes and biometrics – into high‑value commercial banking workflows.

Enabling a seamless, secure connection to CashPro Online and extending familiar consumer experiences – such as QR codes and biometrics – into high‑value commercial banking workflows. Preference for push-based workflows over email: In-app push alerts and approvals via the CashPro Mobile Token provide stronger security and faster response times compared to traditional email-based notifications, which remain more vulnerable to spoofing.

"Clients have been clear about what they need from us—speed, resilience, and uncompromising security," said Winnie Chen, head of Global Payments Solutions APAC at Bank of America. "Their feedback, combined with a rapidly evolving industry landscape, continues to shape how we invest in the CashPro App—expanding mobile capabilities that give clients confidence to act quickly and securely, wherever their business takes them."

More enhancements ahead for CashPro App users

Later this year, Bank of America will introduce new functionality to enhance the mobile experience, including:

Redesigned Payment Approval that will further improve workflow.

that will further improve workflow. A new digital identity verification experience for corporate administrators. This update will build on the app's inherent cybersecurity protections and patented integrated mobile token .

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What is CashPro?

Answer: CashPro is Bank of America's flagship digital platform used by more than 35,000 companies around the globe to manage and monitor their payments, deposits, loans and trade transactions. Through a single, unified experience, CashPro connects companies and institutions to one of the world's largest banking networks – helping them move faster, operate with greater control, and make smarter cash and liquidity decisions globally.

Question: How does CashPro compare against peer offerings?

Answer: For four consecutive years, the CashPro App has been the No. 1 ranked mobile application according to Coalition Greenwich. The broader CashPro platform has also been ranked:

No. 1 (tied) – Overall Leadership in Digital Channels, fourth consecutive year

No. 1 – Online Portal Overall

No. 1 – Host-to-Host (tied)

No. 2 – TMS and ERP integrations

Question: Does CashPro use AI technology?

Answer: Yes. CashPro uses AI technology in the following ways:

CashPro Capital Markets Insights uses an AI-driven algorithm leveraging market variables that produces a TED score – an objective way to quantify the macro backdrop that clients, the debt issuers, are faced with prior to deciding the viability of an investment-grade issuance on a given day.

uses an AI-driven algorithm leveraging market variables that produces a TED score – an objective way to quantify the macro backdrop that clients, the debt issuers, are faced with prior to deciding the viability of an investment-grade issuance on a given day. CashPro Forecasting is an AI-driven data intelligence tool that automatically integrates account data and applies machine learning to analyze global cash positions, generate accurate forecasts, and deliver actionable insights—all within minutes.

is an AI-driven data intelligence tool that automatically integrates account data and applies machine learning to analyze global cash positions, generate accurate forecasts, and deliver actionable insights—all within minutes. CashPro Chat is a virtual assistant built with Bank of America's AI-driven Erica technology. Clients use the tool to access account information, for transaction tracking and service resolution.

Question: What is the CashPro Board?

Answer: Bank of America has a number of CashPro Boards. Comprised of client users, the boards represent different client segments and regions. Dialogue generated through the boards is used to help determine investment and design decisions.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Louise Hennessy, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.858.6471

[email protected]

1 Full Year 2024 to Full Year 2025

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation