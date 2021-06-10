CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces Dosing Of First Patient Of CID-103 In Phase 1 Clinical Trial For Relapsed Or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

ROCKVILLE, Md. and BEIJING, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announced First-Patient-In in the Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion study of CID-103, an investigational novel anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, in patients with previously treated, relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacology and clinical activity of CID-103.

"We are excited to dose the first patient in the evaluation of CID-103," commented Wei-Wu He, Ph.D., CASI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "CID-103 has previously shown encouraging preclinical efficacy, a favorable safety profile and greater antibody-dependence cellular cytotoxicity activity over other anti-CD38 mAbs, and we are hopeful this will translate into patient benefit. This Phase 1 trial will generate valuable information and has the potential to provide early evidence of clinical activity in the treatment of multiple myeloma."

About CID-103 (Anti-CD38 Mab)

CID-103 is a fully human IgG1 anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody that recognizes a unique epitope on CD38. It was engineered to have strong activity against CD38 malignant cells and to reduce certain safety issues observed with existing treatments. Preclinical data of CID-103 demonstrates enhanced activity against a broad array of malignancies which express CD38 and demonstrates a better preclinical safety profile when compared to other CD38 mAbs. These attributes offer the potential for accelerated development and regulatory review, including rapid advancement into earlier lines of therapy.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the greater China market leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., which is located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of over 80 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to the outlook for expectations for future financial or business performance, revenue growth, strategies, expectations and goals. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no duty to update forward-looking statements. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which factors will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors.

