CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentation At The 2020 AABB Virtual Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md. and BEIJING, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announced that research conducted at the New York Blood Center investigating the impact of CID-103 on RBC pretransfusion test methods, will be presented at the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB) Virtual Annual Meeting being held October 3-5, 2020.

Session: Plenary Oral Abstract Session

Title: CID-103, an Anti-CD38 Monoclonal Antibody Demonstrates Decreased RBC Binding and Decreased Interference with Pretransfusion Test Methods

Poster Number: P-IG-9

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 4 from 1:15-2:15pm ET

About CID-103 (Anti-CD38 Mab)

CID-103 is a fully human IgG1 anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody recognizing a unique epitope. Preclinical data demonstrate CID-103 to have enhanced activity against a broad array of malignancies which express CD38, and potentially better preclinical efficacy and safety profile when compared to other CD38 monoclonal antibodies. CASI has exclusive global rights to CID-103 and expects to initiate Phase 1 trials in early 2021.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("CASI" or the "Company") is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the greater China market leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd. ("CASI China"), which is located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of over 70 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to the outlook for expectations for future financial or business performance, revenue growth, strategies, expectations and goals. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no duty to update forward-looking statements. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which factors will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors.

