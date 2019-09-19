CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces The Promotion Of Larry Zhang To President

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, announces the promotion of Larry Zhang to President.

Wei-Wu He, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of CASI, commented, "We are excited to have Larry assume this expanded role. His cross-functional and, in particular, commercial experience has been invaluable to CASI's advancement and growth in China. He was instrumental with the successful launch of EVOMELA® and we expect Larry to continue to have an immediate impact on the growth and commercialization of our current and future pipeline."

Mr. Zhang first joined CASI Pharmaceuticals in September 2018 as President of CASI Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd., the China operating subsidiary of CASI.

Mr. Zhang possesses over 20 years of executive experience in commercial operations, regulatory affairs, sales and marketing, and business development within the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries in the U.S., Asia Pacific and China. Prior to joining CASI's Beijing office, Mr. Zhang was Vice President, Head of Public Affairs and Corporate Responsibility at Novartis Group (China) focusing on the public affairs and public relations strategy including initiating Novartis' China policy focusing on China FDA (NMPA), new drug approval reform, intellectual property protection, generic quality consistency evaluation and new regulations on biosimilars. Prior to joining Novartis Group (China), he served as Chief Executive Officer of Sandoz (China) Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, a Novartis Company, where he oversaw the successful launch of six new products. Mr. Zhang has also held executive leadership roles within Bayer Healthcare and Baxter International Corporation in the U.S. and Asia Pacific.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. CASI's product pipeline features (i) an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product (CNCT19) being developed for the treatment of B-ALL and NHL; (ii) CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of hematological malignancies; (iii) three U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved hematology oncology drugs in-licensed from Acrotech Biopharma L.L.C. and its affiliates for which CASI has exclusive rights to the greater China market, consisting of EVOMELA® (Melphalan for Injection), ZEVALIN® (Ibritumomab Tiuxetan) and MARQIBO® (Vincristine Sulfate Liposome Injection); and (iv) a portfolio of FDA-approved and pending abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), including entecavir and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) indicated for the treatment of hepatitis B virus. CASI has offices in Rockville, Maryland and a wholly owned subsidiary in Beijing, China through which our China operations are conducted. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to the outlook for expectations for future financial or business performance, strategies, expectations and goals. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and no duty to update forward-looking statements is assumed. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including: the difficulty of executing our business strategy in China; our lack of experience in manufacturing products and uncertainty about our resources and capabilities to do so on a clinical or commercial scale; risks relating to the commercialization, if any, of our products and proposed products (such as marketing, safety, regulatory, patent, product liability, supply, competition and other risks); our inability to predict when or if our product candidates will be approved for marketing by the FDA, NMPA, or other regulatory authorities; our inability to enter into strategic partnerships for the development, commercialization, manufacturing and distribution of our proposed product candidates or future candidates; the volatility in the market price of our common stock; risks relating to the need for additional capital and the uncertainty of securing additional funding on favorable terms; risks associated with CID-103, CNCT19, and our product candidates; risks associated with CID-103, CNCT19, and our other early-stage products under development; risks that results in preclinical and early clinical models are not necessarily indicative of later clinical results; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical trials, including delays to the commencement of such trials; the lack of success in the clinical development of any of our products; and our dependence on third parties. Such factors, among others, could have a material adverse effect upon our business, results of operations and financial condition. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made. Additional information about the factors and risks that could affect our business, financial condition and results of operations, are contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

EVOMELA®, Zevalin® and Marqibo® are proprietary to Acrotech Biopharma LLC and its affiliates.

SOURCE CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

