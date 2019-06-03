CASI Pharmaceuticals To Present At The 2019 BIO International Convention

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company with a platform to develop and accelerate the launch of innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the U.S., and throughout the world, announces it will present at the 2019 BIO International Convention being held June 3-6, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA.

Event: BIO International Convention

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Time: 3:45PM (Eastern Time)

Presenter: James E. Goldschmidt, Ph.D.

Presentation Room: Theater 2, Pennsylvania Convention Center (PCC)

A copy of the presentation materials will be made available directly through the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.casipharmaceuticals.com, on June 4, 2019.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company with a platform to develop and accelerate the launch of pharmaceutical products and innovative therapeutics in China, the U.S., and throughout the world. CASI's product pipeline features (i) CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of hematological cancers; (ii) China regional rights to three U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drugs (EVOMELA®) (melphalan hydrochloride for injection) approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for marketing, ZEVALIN® (ibritumomab tiuxetan) and MARQIBO® (vincristine sulfate LIPOSOME injection) approved by NMPA for registration confirmatory trials in China; and (iii) a portfolio of FDA-approved and pending abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs). CASI has offices in Rockville, Maryland and a wholly owned subsidiary in Beijing, China through which substantially all of our operations are conducted. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to the outlook for expectations for future financial or business performance, strategies, expectations and goals. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and no duty to update forward-looking statements is assumed. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including: the difficulty of executing our business strategy in China; our lack of experience in manufacturing products and uncertainty about our resources and capabilities to do so on a clinical or commercial scale; risks relating to the commercialization, if any, of our products and proposed products (such as marketing, safety, regulatory, patent, product liability, supply, competition and other risks); our inability to predict when or if our product candidates will be approved for marketing by the FDA, NMPA, or other regulatory authorities; our inability to enter into strategic partnerships for the development, commercialization, manufacturing and distribution of our proposed product candidates or future candidates; the volatility in the market price of our common stock; risks relating to the need for additional capital and the uncertainty of securing additional funding on favorable terms; risks associated with CID-103 and our product candidates; risks associated with CID-103 and our other early-stage products under development; risks that results in preclinical and early clinical models are not necessarily indicative of later clinical results; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical trials, including delays to the commencement of such trials; the lack of success in the clinical development of any of our products; and our dependence on third parties. Such factors, among others, could have a material adverse effect upon our business, results of operations and financial condition. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made. Additional information about the factors and risks that could affect our business, financial condition and results of operations, are contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

EVOMELA®, Marqibo® and Zevalin® are proprietary to Acrotech Biopharma LLC and its affiliates.

SOURCE CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

