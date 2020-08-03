CASI Pharmaceuticals To Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results And Host Conference Call August 10, 2020

ROCKVILLE, Md. and BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announced the Company will host a conference call reviewing the second quarter highlights at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, August 10th, 2020.

On the call, CASI's Chairman & CEO will provide an update on the Company's business and upcoming milestones. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 647-4459 (U.S.), (800) 870-0181 (China), (400) 682-8629 (China, domestic), 800933597 (Hong Kong) to listen to the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call is 5223239. Participants dialing in via International Toll-Free Service (ITFS) numbers will be required to provide the following passcode to join the conference call: 8336474459, 6025859887.

This call will be recorded and available for replay by dialing (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (404)-537-3406 (international) and enter 5223239 to access the replay.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, with a product portfolio that includes approved and investigational assets. In August 2019, the Company launched its first commercial product, EVOMELA® (Melphalan for Injection), in China that is approved for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation in the multiple myeloma setting. The Company's other core hematology/oncology assets in its pipeline include (i) an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product (CNCT19) being developed as a treatment for patients with B-ALL and B-NHL; (ii) CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; and (iii) greater China rights to ZEVALIN® (Ibritumomab Tiuxetan), a CD20-directed radiotherapeutic antibody that is approved in the U.S. to treat patients with NHL. The Company's oncology assets also include China rights to (i) octreotide long acting injectable (LAI) microsphere formulation indicated for the treatment of certain symptoms associated with particular neuroendocrine cancers and acromegaly, and (ii) a novel formulation of thiotepa, which has multiple potential therapeutic uses and a long history of established use in the hematology/oncology setting, both of which are being developed for import registration and market approval in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

