CASIC Attends 2018 Hannover Messe

Users of the INDICS platform can log on the international cloud pages from a PC or scan the QR code with a mobile terminal to place orders with personalized customization information. The cloud resource management system CRP will manage, schedule and send orders to the automatic production lines, perform visual localization with laser marking equipment and automatically complete the customized printing mission.

The intelligent and security protection board focuses on the latest solutions in the intelligence industry, smart city, intelligent transportation, intelligent pipe network and security equipment represented by beacon smart panoramic monitor, millimeter wave security-inspection gate, and lifeguard emergency escape mask. Among the security protection equipment, the ground-penetrating radar is extremely striking as it is able to make nondestructive testing of facilities, pipelines, geological structures that are 0-20m underground and has a wide range of applications in the railway, bridge, tunnel and airport construction and prospecting.

In the special equipment sector, CASIC showcases the modular heavy-duty pallet tractor and self-propelled modular transporter (SPMT).

CASIC showcases the uptake of aerogel at the new materials and industrial base parts sector. Recognized by the scientific community as "A magic material that changes the world", it is currently the best known thermal insulation material with the lowest thermal conductivity.

Wei Yiyin, Deputy General Manager of CASIC, said the exhibition was to demonstrate the star products and strong technical strengths of CASIC to the international market - also to increase openness and cooperation with the outside world.

